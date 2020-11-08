Getting old not a problem

How times have changed.

For decades, no alcoholic beverages could be sold while polls were open; now, life goes on normally, except college football teams can’t practice.

Hmmm.

Contrary to what other baby boomers and our few remaining elders may say, getting old ain’t the problem.

Being old is the problem.

Currently, incessant TV ads aimed at “Mature” audiences hawking the “Mirror” exercise equipment are maddening: “Mirror” ain’t pronounced “Mere” here.

And it looks like two outfits hawking supplemental Medicare insurance could find a voice-over dude who can pronounce “hundred” someway besides “hunnered.”

Those ads are enough to make anyone old before his/her/its time but they do allow time to study events of earlier November 8’s, like in:

1731 – Benjamin Franklin opened first library in North American colonies