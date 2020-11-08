Getting old not a problem

How times have changed.
For decades, no alcoholic beverages could be sold while polls were open; now, life goes on normally, except college football teams can’t practice.
Hmmm.
Contrary to what other baby boomers and our few remaining elders may say, getting old ain’t the problem.
Being old is the problem.
Currently, incessant TV ads aimed at “Mature” audiences hawking the “Mirror” exercise equipment are maddening: “Mirror” ain’t pronounced “Mere” here.
And it looks like two outfits hawking supplemental Medicare insurance could find a voice-over dude who can pronounce “hundred” someway besides “hunnered.”
Those ads are enough to make anyone old before his/her/its time but they do allow time to study events of earlier November 8’s, like in:
1731 – Benjamin Franklin opened first library in North American colonies
1789 – Corn whiskey first distilled in Bourbon, Kentucky
1837 – Mt. Holyoke Seminary opened in Massachusetts; first U.S. college for women
1864 – Abraham Lincoln elected for second Presidential term
1892 – Grover Cleveland elected 24th U.S. President
1895 – German physicist Wilhelm Rontgen discovered what’s now called X-rays
1904 – Harvey Hubbell granted patent for separable electric attachment plug
1910 – Women voted for first time in Washington State
1932 – Franklin D. Roosevelt elected to first of four U.S. Presidential terms
1939 – Plot to assassinate Adolph Hitler failed
1942 – First U.S. expeditionary forces arrived in Africa, for Operation Torch, led by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower
1942 – Hitler proclaimed fall of Stalingrad
1949 – All the King’s Men,” starring Broderick Crawford, opened in New York City
1950 – During Korean War, first jet-to-jet dogfight in aviation history
1951 – Yogi Berra won first of three American League MVP Awards
1960 – John F. Kennedy elected U.S. President
1965 – “Days of Our Lives” premiered on TV
1966 – Ronald Reagan elected California Governor
1966 – President Lyndon B. Johnson signed anti-trust immunity to AFL-NFL merger
1975 – Nick Bockwinkle defeated Verne Gagne for NWA championship
1980 – Voyager-1 space probe discovered 15th moon of Saturn
1984 – Anna Fisher became first “mom” in space
1988 – George H.W. Bush elected President
1989 – Former Enterprise State Community College outfielder Jerome Walton of the Chicago Cubs named National League Rookie of the Year
1992 – 300,000 demonstrated against racism in Berlin
2016 – Donald J. Trump elected U.S. President
Born on this date in:
1817 – Confederate General Claudius W. Sears in Peru … Massachusetts
1847 – Irish author Bram Stoker (“Dracula”) born
1900 – Margaret Mitchell (“Gone With the Wind”) in Atlanta
1927 – Singing Rage, Miss Patti Page (nee Clara Ann Fowler) in Claremore, Okla.
1929 – Bobby Bowden in Birmingham
Deaths on this date in:
1674 – John Milton (“Paradise Lost”), 65
1887 – Doc Holliday, 36
1978 – Norman Rockwell, 84
2011 – Bil Keane (“The Family Circus”) 89
November 11, Wednesday, 100+ years ago was Armistice Day, celebrating World War I’s end; now it’s Veteran’s Day, 24 hours dedicated to honoring Americans who’ve served military duty.
Turner Classic Movies, starting at 11 a.m. hereabouts, is offering seven movies: “Screaming Eagles,” “The Dirty Dozen,” “The Best Years of Our Lives,” “Sergeant York,” “Where Eagles Dare,” “From Here to Eternity,” and “The Story of G.I. Joe.”
“Sgt (Alvin) York” and “The Story of G.I. Joe (Ernie Pyle)” are special favorites screened in the Big Moroccan Theater in the House of Adams, where pictures of York and Pyle adorn a wall.
Never hurts to have and honor heroes …
