Girl Scout cookies aren’t canceled

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is excited to kick off the 2020-2021 Cookie Program with a new cookie! Joining the lineup this year is the Toast-Yay!, a French toast inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full flavor in every bite. Also new this year, consumers will be able to order Girl Scout cookies through the Grubhub app and have them delivered directly to them.
Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities. When Girl Scout cookie season returns on Dec. 27, Toast-Yay! will give consumers a new way to celebrate alongside other favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites. Though social distancing measures may keep friends and family apart, cookie customers will be able to share a little happiness and stay connected this season through direct ship and contactless delivery options. This means consumers will again be able to get their hands on the mouthwatering cookies that power unique and amazing experiences for girls with each and every purchase.
In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts in southern Alabama will embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media, with parental supervision. Many girls will offer socially distanced or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person booth sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority.
Consumers will also delight in knowing that their cookie purchase is an investment in girl leadership in their own community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role. Girls also decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects while GSSA depends on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to more than 5,000 girls in southern Alabama.
To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program and to find out when Girl Scouts will be selling near you, visit girlscoutssa.org.
About Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls ages 5 to 17 and 2,500 adults who believe in the power and every G.I.R.L.: go-getter, innovator, risk taker and leader, to change the world. We’ve been the preeminent leadership development organization for girls for more than 100 years. With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. To volunteer, connect, donate or join, call 800-239-66336 or visit girlscoutssa.org.