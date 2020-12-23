Girl Scout cookies aren’t canceled

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is excited to kick off the 2020-2021 Cookie Program with a new cookie! Joining the lineup this year is the Toast-Yay!, a French toast inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full flavor in every bite. Also new this year, consumers will be able to order Girl Scout cookies through the Grubhub app and have them delivered directly to them.

Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities. When Girl Scout cookie season returns on Dec. 27, Toast-Yay! will give consumers a new way to celebrate alongside other favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites. Though social distancing measures may keep friends and family apart, cookie customers will be able to share a little happiness and stay connected this season through direct ship and contactless delivery options. This means consumers will again be able to get their hands on the mouthwatering cookies that power unique and amazing experiences for girls with each and every purchase.