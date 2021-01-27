Girl Scouts give back to Hometown Heroes

Giving back is in the Girl Scout DNA, and during the cookie program that means giving back through Hometown Heroes. We all know Girl Scout Cookies are yummy and mouth-watering, and who better to share them with than the men and women who proudly serve?
With Hometown Heroes, you can support different causes at the same time—a girl-led cookie business, active military personnel, local first responders, healthcare workers and other non-profit organizations that are making a difference every day.
Through the Cookie Program, the girls are taught five basic skills that are essential to leadership, to success and to life: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. In addition to the five skills, through Hometown Heroes, girls learn how to give back to those who give so much.
To show our appreciation, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) has declared this weekend, Jan. 29 through 31, Hometown Heroes Weekend. During the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program, our local community donated over 17,688 boxes of cookies through the Hometown Heroes program.
“Hometown Heroes provides a wonderful way for individuals in our community to support Girl Scouts and the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day,” Karlyn Edmonds, chief executive officer for GSSA said. “It’s a small way of making the world a better place while showing appreciation to those who protect and serve.”
Hometown Heroes donations can be made until to March 7. Donations are made in $4 increments with a Girl Scout on her Girl Order Card, online with Digital Cookie or at a Cookie Booth. Help bring a smile to thousands of faces by donating to Hometown Heroes. For more information on how to donate to Hometown Heroes, visit our website at www.girlscoutssa.org.
About Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls, ages 5-17, and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls and have been for more than 100 years and a recent recipient of the Montgomery Impact Maker Award. With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join call 800-239-6636 or visit www.girlscoutssa.org.