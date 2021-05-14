 Skip to main content
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama show appreciation for hometown heroes
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama show appreciation for hometown heroes

051421-ent-girlscouts-p1

Local chapters of the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama donated almost 10,000 boxes of cookies to Hometown Heroes, including Medical Center Enterprise and the Enterprise Fire Department. Pictured from left are GSSA Director of Product Programs Jana Reeves, MCE Marketing Director Lisa Fenner, MCE Marketing Coordinator Nicole Lashley and GSSA Marketing and Communications Director Meghan Cochrane.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Strength, resilience, togetherness, and the support of the community—that’s what Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is all about. In this uncertain world, you can count on one thing for sure: today, tomorrow, together, Girl Scouts are on your team.

This is why they believe what better way to show community support and say thank you than through our Hometown Heroes program. We all know Girl Scout Cookies are yummy and mouth-watering, and who better to share them with than the men and women who proudly serve?

With Hometown Heroes, you can support different causes at the same time—a girl-led cookie business, active military personnel, teachers, local first responders, healthcare workers, and other non-profit organizations that are making a difference every day.

With the help of the community, GSSA has donated over 9,904 boxes of cookies in the Wiregrass area. The council has made donations to Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, Troy Regional Medical Center, Wiregrass Area Food Bank, Dothan City Schools, American Legion Auxiliary, Ft. Rucker Schools, Alabama National Guard, Enterprise Fire Department, Wiregrass United Way, Children’s Advocacy Center and Enterprise Medical Center.

GSSA also made a very special delivery of 42,432 packages to Soldiers’ Angels, which will go to the troops serving overseas.

“Our thoughts are with all of those working hard to keep our community healthy and thriving, says Karlyn Edmonds, GSSA CEO. “We hope that these cookies help spread a little positivity and cheer in the Wiregrass and to our fellow men and women overseas.”

Giving back is in Girl Scouts DNA, and GSSA is committed to supporting its local communities.

