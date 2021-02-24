 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls golf competes in first tourney of the season
0 comments

Girls golf competes in first tourney of the season

  • 0

Playing in the Talons Up Tournament at Dothan’s Highland Oaks, the Enterprise High School Lady Wildcats combined for a 339 total in their first tournament action of the 2021 season.

Isabella Holtz, Meredith Black and Maci McCarty had their scores count and teammate Ansley Gatlin finished two strokes behind McCarty.

Lauren Thompson’s 70 earned her medalist honors for the event’s host, Providence Christian Academy.

Auburn won the tournament, and among other teams playing in the 13-team event were Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Mountain Brook, Hoover and Houston Academy.

“The Lady Wildcats performed well considering it was the first-ever tournament for three of the girls,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Isabella Holtz was our only returning player in this tournament. Another returning player, Hailey Rotenberry, did not play due to COVID quarantine. She will be able to play Thursday.

“I was very proud of the way the girls competed and embraced the competition! Better days are ahead for Lady Cats!"

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week
News

Pet of the Week

If you love a cat who is cuddly and a little playful, then look no further, we have the pet for you!

Helms recaps 50 years of farming
News

Helms recaps 50 years of farming

Bob Helms and his wife Sonja were guests of the Enterprise Lions Club at its most recent meeting. Helms, who is also a member of the Enterpris…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert