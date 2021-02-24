Girls golf competes in first tourney of the season

Playing in the Talons Up Tournament at Dothan’s Highland Oaks, the Enterprise High School Lady Wildcats combined for a 339 total in their first tournament action of the 2021 season.

Isabella Holtz, Meredith Black and Maci McCarty had their scores count and teammate Ansley Gatlin finished two strokes behind McCarty.

Lauren Thompson’s 70 earned her medalist honors for the event’s host, Providence Christian Academy.

Auburn won the tournament, and among other teams playing in the 13-team event were Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Mountain Brook, Hoover and Houston Academy.

“The Lady Wildcats performed well considering it was the first-ever tournament for three of the girls,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Isabella Holtz was our only returning player in this tournament. Another returning player, Hailey Rotenberry, did not play due to COVID quarantine. She will be able to play Thursday.

“I was very proud of the way the girls competed and embraced the competition! Better days are ahead for Lady Cats!"