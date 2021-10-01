Girls Night Out to benefit breast cancer awareness

Main Street Enterprise is excited to host Girls Night Out, a downtown event benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 for a night full of shopping specials, giveaways, music and refreshments from participating merchants.

“Girls Night Out is a wonderful opportunity to have a fun-filled evening with friends exploring all of the amazing merchants in Downtown Enterprise, while supporting an important cause—Breast Cancer Awareness,” said Regena Lacey, chairman for Girls Night Out.

“Through our circles of friends, family and community, virtually everyone has been touched by someone who has faced breast cancer. This event is a great way to honor those affected while promoting early detection and treatment.”

With October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Main Street Enterprise is encouraging the public to come downtown and participate in this event.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at participating businesses for $10 until Sept. 30.

Tickets include a swag bag, shopping passport, refreshments and chances to win door prizes.

All customers who complete their passport will be entered in for a chance to win a mega prize basket.