GivingTuesday encourages citizens to give back

Today, Tuesday, Dec. 1, people around the globe will come together in unity to show kindness and generosity in all its forms by giving their voice, time, money, goods and advocacy to support communities and causes in the eighth annual GivingTuesday.
GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a global generosity movement designed to unleash the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.
More simply, it serves as a day to encourage people to do good.
Over the past eight years, what started as a social media hashtag has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping out a neighbor or stranger, showing up for a cause or people we care about or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts. Founders created the organization based on the belief that everyone has something to give.
Below is a list of local organizations to consider supporting for 2020’s GivingTuesday:
- SOS Animal Shelter
- Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services
- Coffee County Family Services
- Annie’s Outreach
- Hand Up Enterprise
- Greater Wiregrass Area FCA
- The Christian Mission Centers
- The Boys and Girls Club
- The YMCA
- United Way
- Friends of the Enterprise Public Library/Enterprise Public Library
- Enterprise State Community College Foundation
- Habitat for Humanity of Coffee County
- Good Samaritan Helping hands
- Grace Place Manna House
- Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership
- Olen D. Roberson Foundation
- New Brockton High School Alumni Association
- Girls Scouts of Southern Alabama
- Wiregrass Animal Group
- reNewBrockon
- Fostering Hope
- CASA of the Wiregrass
- Wiregrass Food Bank
- 334 Prevention Project
- Women Who Care
- Wreaths Across America
- Civitan Club
Writer’s note: There are many civic-minded organizations in our area; too many to name them all. If your organization or one you support was missed, please send me an email to have a list for future reference and so the online article can be updated.
