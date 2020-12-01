GivingTuesday encourages citizens to give back

Today, Tuesday, Dec. 1, people around the globe will come together in unity to show kindness and generosity in all its forms by giving their voice, time, money, goods and advocacy to support communities and causes in the eighth annual GivingTuesday.

Over the past eight years, what started as a social media hashtag has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping out a neighbor or stranger, showing up for a cause or people we care about or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts. Founders created the organization based on the belief that everyone has something to give.