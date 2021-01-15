Glaucoma does discriminate: here's what you need to know to protect yourself

“Glaucoma affects about 2 percent of all Americans over the age of 40, and that’s why it’s important to catch it early,” said Dr. Kirk Sturridge, a board certified ophthalmologist based in Dothan whose background includes specialized training in treating glaucoma patients. “For African-Americans, those with diabetes and people who are members of other at-risk groups, regular eye screenings are even more critical. Don’t let glaucoma rob you of your vision.

“Glaucoma is commonly referred to as the ‘silent thief of sight,’ because it’s usually such a slow, insidious process that you may be losing your vision and not even be aware of it,” Sturridge continued. “Do not have a false sense of security thinking you cannot have glaucoma just because your vision may be adequate for your needs or even 20/20. Glaucoma cannot be cured, but it is treatable and does not have to lead to blindness. That’s why early detection is key, so keep appointments with your eye doctor.”