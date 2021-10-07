Godfrey Selected as 2021 Pilot International Club Ambassador

Pilot Club members select a member each year to represent their club as ambassadors. They have to be active in an assigned role in the club; promote and support Pilot International and its activities; be active in a project that addresses one of Pilot International’s core areas of service focus, i.e. brain safety and health and/or supporting those who care for others; and be faithful in attending meetings and give generously of their time to assist with service projects and fundraising activities.