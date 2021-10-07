Godfrey Selected as 2021 Pilot International Club Ambassador

Pilot Club members select a member each year to represent their club as ambassadors. They have to be active in an assigned role in the club; promote and support Pilot International and its activities; be active in a project that addresses one of Pilot International’s core areas of service focus, i.e. brain safety and health and/or supporting those who care for others; and be faithful in attending meetings and give generously of their time to assist with service projects and fundraising activities.
Debbie Godfrey was selected for this distinction for 2021. To find out how to become a member of this club, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.