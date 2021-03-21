Going, going... gone

The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company store in Enterprise was located on North Main Street in part of what’s now Christian Mission the day that almost ended in tragedy of a humankind in the 1960s.

In that era, Sunday business mostly wasn’t conducted here, but one Sunday, shortly after Franklin Harrison had gone home after doing some paperwork at A&P, the roof collapsed.

Franklin’s good fortune let daughters Nancy, Lucy and Susan continue having someone to buy Father’s Day cards for and Franklin’s wife, Hilma, to continue sorta ruling the roost in their North Edwards Street home as a married woman rather than a widow.

The decision to build a new, stand-alone A&P store, one of 15,000 in the nation, resulted in what’s now Grocery Outlet, that joined Jitney Jungle/IGA, Piggly Wiggly and Kwik Check when built here.

Some years later, a new A&P opened at West Gate where it remained until the national chain began shutting stores, an unfortunate trend for decades that’s hitting home here this month as JCPenney shuts its Enterprise store.