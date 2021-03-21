Going, going... gone

The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company store in Enterprise was located on North Main Street in part of what’s now Christian Mission the day that almost ended in tragedy of a humankind in the 1960s.
In that era, Sunday business mostly wasn’t conducted here, but one Sunday, shortly after Franklin Harrison had gone home after doing some paperwork at A&P, the roof collapsed.
Franklin’s good fortune let daughters Nancy, Lucy and Susan continue having someone to buy Father’s Day cards for and Franklin’s wife, Hilma, to continue sorta ruling the roost in their North Edwards Street home as a married woman rather than a widow.
The decision to build a new, stand-alone A&P store, one of 15,000 in the nation, resulted in what’s now Grocery Outlet, that joined Jitney Jungle/IGA, Piggly Wiggly and Kwik Check when built here.
Some years later, a new A&P opened at West Gate where it remained until the national chain began shutting stores, an unfortunate trend for decades that’s hitting home here this month as JCPenney shuts its Enterprise store.
Hard to believe American institutions like A&P and Penney’s are gone or leaving but it’s not rare; who’d ever thought Sears-Roebuck, once the world’s largest retailer, would stop printing catalogs and later struggle to stay afloat anywhere.
A couple of doors from our Penney’s, Radio Shack once thrived but then struggled and closed.
Blockbuster was just that when renting video tape movies was a major operation but today, we’re told, only one Blockbuster store remains open.
F.W. Woolworth, Montgomery Ward, Kinney Shoes, Thom McAn, TG&Y, Bonanza, Western Auto, S.S. Kresge and Circuit City were once major retailers with stores in the Wiregrass Area.
Gone.
Nearby, other chain outfits, like Lorch’s, Morrison’s Cafeterias, Lum’s, Putt-Putt Golf, Waldenbooks, Marshall Durbin’s, Tastee-Freez, Sherrer’s, Pasquale’s, Winn-Dixie, B.C. Moore, Elmore’s, SuperX, Newberry’s, Sambo’s, Otasco, Bruno’s, Jitney-Jungle, Shoney’s, Western Sizzler, Burger Chef, Western Steer, Movie Gallery, Big Bear Supermarkets, Danley’s, Payless Shoes and PDQ left the Wiregrass.
Gone.
Nationally, Gimbel Brothers (1887-1987) and Macy’s (est. 1858 – now struggling to stay afloat) staged department store battles in New York City and other major cities for generations.
Gone.
Except for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, knock on wood.
Marshall Field (1852-2006) set department store standards in Chicago and briefly posed a problem for members of the Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band in 1967’s “Summer of Love” when we were representing Alabama in the Windy City for the 50th Lion’s International Convention.
By musicians’ vote, boys in the band decided to see the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field while the girls, before learning the truth, said they’d rather go shopping than see a baseball game at Marshall Field.
Twelve of us, a group conveniently known as the Dixie Dozen, didn’t see the Cubs or go shopping that day; we played tunes in the Palmer House, Pick-Congress and Conrad Hilton hotels in various rooms where Lion’s Clubbers were gathered.
We rode in Checker cabs that day.
Gone.
We were bused to Chicago that trip but we could’ve driven there in a new Oldsmobile, Mercury, Imperial, Pontiac, Rambler, Plymouth, International pickup or Cushman motor scooter or we could’ve ridden in a used DeSoto, Studebaker, Hudson, Packard, Edsel or Kaiser-Frazer automobile.
Gone.
All of ’em.
Gone.
As a guinea ...