I remember an interesting confrontation one Sunday morning.

We Baptists have always been creative with our fifth Sundays. Sometimes we do communion, sometimes we have hymn singing rather than preaching and sometimes we have fellowship meals—or at least we did pre-COVID. On this particular fifth Sunday night we planned a joint worship with the Methodist church. I joked about this during the morning announcement time and said, “We’re going over to the enemy camp!” Of course I was being frivolous before worship began, but the young man accosted me when worship was done.

“They’re not our enemies; they’re our brothers and sisters in Christ!” he declared.

I explained if I really thought they were our enemies, I, as pastor, wouldn’t have suggested we worship with them. I still don’t know if I convinced him or not. Popular columnist Dave Barry insists some people are “humor deprived,” and this man certainly was. But I know, too, that sarcasm is often misunderstood. I’ve really tried to work on being more declarative and less sarcastic in my public speaking and conversations since not everyone understands the art of the quip.