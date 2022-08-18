Golfers fired up for the first Operation Smoke Detector Golf Tournament

More than 145 golfers were fired up for the first charity golf tournament sponsored by the Enterprise Fire Department played Aug. 13 at The Bridges at Tartan Pines.

Fire Chief Chris Davis and event organizer Capt. Cornelius Boulton said they were extremely pleased by the great turnout of golfers and the funds raised for Operation Smoke Detector, a public outreach program of the EFD which seeks to ensure every home has smoke detectors.

Davis said national and local statistics show that the presence of working smoke detectors in homes reduces the risk of fire deaths and minimizes damage to homes thanks to early detection. The tournament raised approximately $6,100 to go toward providing smoke detectors, especially in areas where EFD fire and early detection analysis shows the most need.

Davis thanked Boulton and all EFD and city staff who made the tournament a success and expressed appreciation to all the golfers who participated and made donations.

“We also thank Trey Andress and Tartan Pines for allowing us to have the tournament on this beautiful course,” Davis said. “Everyone seemed to have a great time here today and we hope this will be the first of many EFD-sponsored tournaments.”

Among the highlights of the day was a ball drop, from the bucket of the EFD’s ladder truck. The numbered golf ball that rolled into the hole was the winner of a basket of treats donated by various area businesses, who also donated door prizes given out during the awards ceremony. The winner of the ball drop was Rebecca Solomon.

The overall winning team, with the best gross score, was the Restoration, Inc., team of Terry Wise. His teammates were Gavin Martin, Bart Elliot and Chase Bagwell.

The first-place team, net score, was made up of Jonathan Tullos, Robert Doerer, Turner Townsend and Mike Bentley.