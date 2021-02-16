Gov. Ivey awards funds to 17 agencies that assist domestic violence victims across Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Seventeen nonprofit agencies across Alabama whose primary focus is to assist domestic violence victims will receive additional financial assistance through the state’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund, Gov. Kay Ivey announced.

The trust fund was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2015 and endorsed by then Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey, who continues her support of the program.

“Domestic violence should not be an issue, yet it occurs and unfortunately infiltrates every segment of society and every part of the state,” Gov. Ivey said. “These funds go to help those who are impacted by the ugliness of domestic violence by providing them with shelter and security.”

Funded through a marriage recording fee, the trust fund is managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Funds are issued on a quarterly basis to agencies. Appropriations to each agency are determined by several factors, including service area population and the number of domestic violence occurrences within those service areas.