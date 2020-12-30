Gov. Ivey awards grants to battle illegal drugs in Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $1.63 million to continue the fight against illegal drugs, illegally obtained prescribed drugs and drug-related crime in Alabama.

Gov. Ivey awarded $204,306 each to seven regional drug task forces. Another $204,306 was awarded to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency which manages the seven drug task forces.

“Illegal drugs and prescription drugs obtained by illegal means are a menace to those who use them, their families and others who become victims of crimes related to their use,” Gov. Ivey said. “Alabamians are indebted and should have high admiration for the law enforcement officers in these task forces who are committed to taking drugs off our streets and putting those offenders in jail.”

The task forces were formed in 2018 and are made up of law enforcement officers from law enforcement agencies within each region. Each region encompasses eight to 12 counties, although task force members have police powers in each task force jurisdiction.