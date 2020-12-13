 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Ivey awards more than $1.4 million to help crime victims in the Wiregrass
0 comments

Gov. Ivey awards more than $1.4 million to help crime victims in the Wiregrass

  • 0

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded seven grants totaling more than $1.4 million to provide services and assistance to victims of crime in multiple Wiregrass counties.

The grants will help continue services for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, robbery, and to help families impacted by homicide.

“For anyone victimized by criminal activity in Alabama, I want them to know that there is help available all around the state,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the staff and volunteers of these organizations, and I appreciate their dedication to serving crime victims in our Wiregrass areas.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in support these organizations and the victims that they serve,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

            The following grants were awarded:

  • $519,000 to the House of Ruth Inc. which serves domestic violence victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
  • $266,000 to the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center which serves child abuse victims in Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.
  • $184,000 to the Exchange Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse which serves child and adult survivors of child abuse in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
  • $167,000 to Wiregrass Angel House which serves victims of robbery and families that have been affected by homicide in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
  • $140,000 to the city of Andalusia which is the lead entity of the South Alabama Victim Services Collaborative, which serves domestic violence victims in Covington County.
  • $114,000 to Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center which serves victims of child abuse in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee and Pike counties.
  • $95,000 to the Covington County Child Advocacy Center Inc. which serves child abuse victims in Covington County.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reeves wins DJHS spelling bee
News

Reeves wins DJHS spelling bee

Fourteen students participated in Dauphin Junior High’s school-wide annual spelling bee Thursday morning, and a winner was crowned after 15 rounds.

+2
Generosity finds a way
News

Generosity finds a way

It was right at 10 months since the senior members of Westview Baptist Church in Enterprise gathered together in fellowship, and two members o…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert