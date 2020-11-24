Gov. Ivey establishes the Alabama National Guard Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday via Executive Order 723 announced the creation of the Alabama National Guard Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program (JEEP) in hopes of enlisting new guardsman through an incentivized recruiting program. JEEP will provide a monetary incentive of $500 to Soldiers, Airmen, and retirees who can provide a lead to recruiters that results in enlistment.

“The Alabama National Guard routinely responds to crises and emergencies, both here at home and across the country,” Governor Ivey said. “With the increasing demands on them, which has been evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must be innovative in acknowledging the hard work of our Guardsmen in recruiting new members. I hope JEEP is one example of how Alabama expresses our debt of gratitude to the individuals within the Alabama National Guard.”