Gov. Ivey: Golden Boy Foods to expand Alabama manufacturing operation, add 67 jobs in Troy

“Golden Boy Foods is excited to expand our Troy, Alabama Nut Butter facility,” said Plant Manager Robert Jacobs. “A key factor in selecting to expand the Troy facility has been the outstanding business relationship that we have shared with local and state officials since the inception of the plant in 2011.”

Jacobs said the City of Troy and the Industrial Development Board helped facilitate the project, which will expand the plant’s production by 150 percent and improve working conditions for employees with an air-conditioned workspace.

“We believe this will allow even greater productivity. The work ethic we have found is second to none, again leading to our decision to expand in Troy,” Jacobs said. “We are proud to call ourselves Trojans and will continue to look at opportunities to further our investment in Troy. We will be one of the largest nut butter plants in the U.S. and firmly believe that this growth will continue into the future.”

With construction on the new building in Troy beginning in the fall, Golden Boy expects to start expanding its operations into the facility by late spring 2021.