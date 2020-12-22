Gov. Ivey joins Auburn’s SiO2 for production launch of COVID-19 vaccine vials

Robert Abrams, founder and CEO of SiO2, said the company designed special machines, each 130 feet long and armed with sensitive cameras to detect defects or contaminants, to mass produce the vials. The facility will have 10 production lines, each capable of turning out 15 million vials and syringes per year.

“The container that this vaccine is in has to be so pure and perfect that it doesn’t have a negative effect on the vaccine,” Abrams said. “It’s a very complicated product. There is no one else in the world who could make it. This is just the beginning of a whole industry in Auburn, and the science developed there is protected by 300 worldwide patents and 6,000 patent claims.”

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said SiO2’s well-timed expansion project in Auburn means that the nation’s health authorities will have an ample supply of vials and syringes to immediately administer brand-new vaccines for COVID-19.

“SiO2’s innovative vials represent a key strategic advantage for federal agencies by enabling them to act rapidly to distribute a vaccine to counter the coronavirus,” Secretary Canfield said. “SiO2’s work will save many lives and help get our country’s economy back on track.”