Gov. Ivey signs Connect Alabama Act to drive broadband expansion

Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Connect Alabama Act into law Thursday in a ceremony at the State Capitol, creating a structure to drive broadband expansion throughout the state.

“The Connect Alabama Act is a transformational piece of legislation that I am proud to support and sign into law,” Ivey said. “This landmark new law ensures that Alabama will expand much-needed broadband access and further position Alabama for a robust 21st century economy, education system and health care system.”

The act, which was Senate Bill 215, creates the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority to oversee broadband expansion; establishes the Alabama Digital Expansion Division within the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to develop a statewide connectivity plan; and creates the Alabama Digital Expansion Finance Corporation to help fund broadband projects.