Governor awards CDBG grant to Enterprise for continuing nuisance property demolitions

A $272,900 Community Development Block Grant awarded Jan. 20 will enable the City of Enterprise to continue its mission to rid the city of unsightly and unsafe vacant residential property.

The grant was presented by Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Kenneth Boswell, former Enterprise mayor, in a ceremony at the State Capitol’s Old House Chamber Thursday afternoon.

Enterprise was one of 51 communities across the state to receive CDBG grants, which totaled $18 million. District 91 State Rep. Rhett Marques, Mayor William E. Cooper and Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland attended the ceremony to accept the grant on behalf of the City.

“We are extremely grateful to Governor Ivey and Director Boswell for considering our request for the funding. This will allow us to continue our ongoing mission of eliminating nuisance residential property in our city,” Cooper said.

The grant will enable the city to clear 45 houses that have been deemed unstable and/or unsafe because of animals and insects and other hazards that are often attracted to dilapidated structures.