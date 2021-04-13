Governor issues temporary halt of Johnson & Johnson vaccine use

Approximately 329 providers across the state have received vials of the one-dose shot, and out of around 160,000 doses, 71,297 were administered. Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama state health officer, said no serious adverse effects had been reported.

Harris said the association of this type of blood clot with the low platelet counts is what initially raised concern.

“The question is, is this just a random occurrence that we have been picking up because we are monitoring people who’ve gotten these vaccines, or is there some type of causal relationship?” he said. “To those who have already received this vaccine, we think this is a very rare occurrence, but we just ask that you monitor yourself and see if you have any symptoms you find concerning. We feel like this is very rare and unlikely to affect most people at all, if there is even a true association.”

Harris added that if it had been more than three weeks since receiving the vaccine, there should be no cause for concern.

Johnson & Johnson issued a statement that said “no clear causal relationship” has yet been identified between the blood clotting disorder and the vaccine and that they are working closely with regulators to assess the data. Nearly 7 million people across the nation have received their vaccination.

The FDA has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday with the Alabama Department of Public Health to discuss immunize practice and to review data to determine whether the blood clots are associated to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

