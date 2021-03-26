Graduation confirmed for county schools

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday morning through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that no new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, and the total number since the beginning of school remains at 204. He also confirmed that graduation ceremonies will be held, though in what capacity remains undetermined.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week, Coffee County Schools again has zero cases of COVID-19 to report.
“Our total cases for the school year remains at 204 since Aug. 10, and our quarantines are below 10 again this week.
“As we approach the beginning of Spring Break on Friday, it is exciting that we have no cases of COVID-19 to report. This year has taken many twists and turns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just eight weeks ago, we sat at our highest total of COVID-19 cases with 24 and over 200 in quarantine. For the past two weeks, we have no cases to report and fewer than ten in quarantine.
“Many have called inquiring about our graduation ceremonies for our graduating seniors. Like last year, we will have graduation ceremonies for our 2021 graduating seniors. Many want to have just one graduation ceremony for each school, and if that can be done safely for our graduating seniors and our guests, it will be done; however, the week of May 24 is still eight weeks away. As we have experienced this school year, a lot can happen in eight weeks.
“I want a return to normalcy just as much as anyone, but a decision about graduation will not be made just to make the masses happy.”
The Coffee County Board of Education held a called meeting Thursday at noon, preceded by a workshop at 11:30 a.m., where board members discussed the end date of Governor Kay Ivey’s mask mandate on April 9.
Killingsworth said that although other superintendents have already made their decision, he is choosing to wait until after students return from spring break on April 5 to see where the numbers are.
“I have hesitated to make a decision because of the ever-changing numbers of COVID. I hope we’re on the back side of it, but I’m real hesitant to make any kind of decision until we get back after spring break,” he said. “After Thanksgiving we had a bump, and after Christmas, the week of January 27 I think it was, we had our highest number of cases. That week, we had 24 positive cases and over 200 in quarantine system-wide. These last two weeks we’ve had zero cases and less than 10 in quarantine, so I hope we continue along that way.
“I would like nothing more than to get rid of these things that we’ve been having to wear for a year now, I would really love to, but I’m hesitant to make that decision today because who knows where we’re going to be in two more weeks?”
In addition to watching the numbers, he is also paying close attention to a variant strain that has been picking up speed across the state.
“That variant strain has got a foothold in Alabama over the last several weeks,” he said. “I don’t want to make a decision until we get back after that week and I can confer with the lead nurse and the EMA (Emergency Management Agency) and make the decision on what’s best for everyone involved. Eight weeks ago we were at our highest point, and now eight weeks later we’re at zero. I hope we stay there.”
Killingsworth went on to say that if they can safely not wear the masks, then they will no longer be required, though those who wish to continue to wear one will be able to do so.
“If we can safely not wear masks, then that’s what we’ll do,” he said. “We’ll leave it open to those who want to wear masks, but if we have an uptick in cases that week we’re back, then we would have to seriously consider keeping the masks. It’s common sense to me to do that.”
The Centers for Disease Control also recently released a new set of guidelines for schools stating that three-feet of distance between students is acceptable as long as masks are worn. Killingsworth said that because the schools are already set up for six feet of distance, they would remain the same, though outside restrictions are likely to lessen.
During the board meeting, he reported that 95 percent of students are attending school in-person, leaving about 5 percent, or approximately 127 students, that are still learning virtually.
“This says a lot from our students and our parents, and it says a lot about our staff and everything they’ve done thus far,” he said. “I’m much appreciative of the great job they’ve done not just this year, but in years past to get us where we are.”