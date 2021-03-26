Graduation confirmed for county schools

In addition to watching the numbers, he is also paying close attention to a variant strain that has been picking up speed across the state.

“That variant strain has got a foothold in Alabama over the last several weeks,” he said. “I don’t want to make a decision until we get back after that week and I can confer with the lead nurse and the EMA (Emergency Management Agency) and make the decision on what’s best for everyone involved. Eight weeks ago we were at our highest point, and now eight weeks later we’re at zero. I hope we stay there.”

Killingsworth went on to say that if they can safely not wear the masks, then they will no longer be required, though those who wish to continue to wear one will be able to do so.

“If we can safely not wear masks, then that’s what we’ll do,” he said. “We’ll leave it open to those who want to wear masks, but if we have an uptick in cases that week we’re back, then we would have to seriously consider keeping the masks. It’s common sense to me to do that.”