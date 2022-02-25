Grand Marshal announced for the Word’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

After receiving many deserving nominations for the honor of this year’s Grand Marshal, the Chamber opened voting to the public on its Facebook page. The 2022 Grand Marshal will be Mrs. Dawn Johnson who received an overwhelming amount of support with almost 600 votes!

Dawn is very active with the Chamber and many other community organizations. She is an Administrator for the Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team (CC-CERT) and is involved in the CERT training to our community citizens and participates during our disaster preparedness exercises. Some of her recent accolades include: the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Month award, and the Sue Neuwein Humanitarian Award 2021, from the Women Who Care, Inc. She is also an active member of the Enterprise Lions Club and the International Civitan’s Club, Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 6683, Enterprise Christmas Parade Committee, Boll Weevil Red Hat’s, is a member of Church with U and volunteers with many other community organizations.