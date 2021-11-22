Grand marshals announced for 2021 Enterprise Christmas Parade

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Committee is excited to announce that two retired public servants will be reunited to lead the largest Christmas Parade in Southeast Alabama.

Former Police Chief T.D. Jones and former Fire Chief Byron Herring, both of whom dedicated many years to the City of Enterprise, are being honored as the 2021 Enterprise Christmas Parade Grand Marshals. They will share marshaling duties by leading the parade, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Downtown Enterprise.

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas in Toyland.” Everyone is invited to join the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce in Downtown Enterprise to celebrate the kick-off of the holiday season.

“Chief Jones and Chief Herring have given back to our community in countless ways over the years,” said Executive Director Erin Grantham. “We are so excited to be able to honor both of these great men, as the lead in this year’s Christmas Parade! Both of these men have served on the Christmas Parade Committee over 20 years, and have truly helped to make it the success that it is today.”

Jones served the City of Enterprise as the police chief for 22 years, retiring in August of 2020. Herring served the City of Enterprise as the fire chief for 26 years, retiring in May of 2021.