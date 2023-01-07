Granny is SOS Shelter Pet of the Week

Granny is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. Don’t let the name fool you, because this girl is young and playful.
She is actually just 1 year old. She loves attention, and if you are not paying her enough mind, she will tap you on the arm. Granny is still adjusting to our cat rooms; it’s all a little overwhelming with the other cats, but our best guess is that she would prefer to be a single lady and not spend her time with another feline.
Granny is fully vetted and current on her vaccinations. We know this girl won’t last long, so stop by SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise soon to fill out a preadoption application.