 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Granny is SOS Shelter Pet of the Week

  • 0
Granny is SOS Shelter Pet of the Week

Granny is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week

 COURTESY PHOTO

Granny is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. Don’t let the name fool you, because this girl is young and playful.

She is actually just 1 year old. She loves attention, and if you are not paying her enough mind, she will tap you on the arm. Granny is still adjusting to our cat rooms; it’s all a little overwhelming with the other cats, but our best guess is that she would prefer to be a single lady and not spend her time with another feline.

Granny is fully vetted and current on her vaccinations. We know this girl won’t last long, so stop by SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise soon to fill out a preadoption application.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert