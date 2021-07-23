Grantham talks Chamber, business developments

The recent closure of Enterprise businesses such as JC Penney and Office Depot should not be seen as a reflection on the city or its economy, said Enterprise Chamber of Commerce executive director Erin Grantham. Instead, the vacancies make room for new businesses.
“The good news is it opens up opportunities for other businesses to come, and while I can’t tell you who’s coming because there’s no ink to paper yet, there’s definitely about six different prospects looking at several properties around town that will bring new business here,” Grantham told members of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Thursday.
Grantham, who has been chamber director since 2016, shared the history of the chamber and how it has served Enterprise. She said that while the chamber plays multiple roles throughout the city, its main focus is connecting people and acting as a resource to those in the community.
“We don’t go to work and do the same thing every day,” Grantham said. “At the end of the day, the Chamber of Commerce is a network of people, professionals, civic minded citizens, business owners and representatives all working together for the common good of our local economy.”
Grantham also discussed the entertainment district designation that was recently approved for an area of downtown and what that means for downtown. The designation allows customers to take open containers of alcohol outside establishments, with some restrictions.
“When we have community events and stuff, there’s a demographic that enjoys that, and the fact of the matter is it’s an amenity so that we can capture that audience that’s interested in it because we want them to enjoy living here in the city of Enterprise,” she said.
Another upcoming downtown development mentioned is The Mill, a “retail-tainment venue” that will include around 12 different businesses, including restaurants, retail and Enterprise’s first brewery. The development will also include 13 acres of green space for concerts and other family friendly events.
“You can bring your children or grandchildren to hang out and enjoy something that really there’s nothing like it around here. The vision is really amazing,” Grantham said.
The chamber is located at 553 Glover Ave. in Enterprise and is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, visit its website at www.enterprisealabama.com or contact info@enterprisealabama.com.
All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information about Enterprise NARFE, attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.