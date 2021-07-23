Grantham talks Chamber, business developments

The recent closure of Enterprise businesses such as JC Penney and Office Depot should not be seen as a reflection on the city or its economy, said Enterprise Chamber of Commerce executive director Erin Grantham. Instead, the vacancies make room for new businesses.

“The good news is it opens up opportunities for other businesses to come, and while I can’t tell you who’s coming because there’s no ink to paper yet, there’s definitely about six different prospects looking at several properties around town that will bring new business here,” Grantham told members of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Thursday.

Grantham, who has been chamber director since 2016, shared the history of the chamber and how it has served Enterprise. She said that while the chamber plays multiple roles throughout the city, its main focus is connecting people and acting as a resource to those in the community.

“We don’t go to work and do the same thing every day,” Grantham said. “At the end of the day, the Chamber of Commerce is a network of people, professionals, civic minded citizens, business owners and representatives all working together for the common good of our local economy.”