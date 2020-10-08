'Greater Love Hath No Man'

“First Lieutenant Reasoner is an American hero whose story deserves to be told for generations to come,” Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, said in an emailed statement Monday. “Retrieving this memorial is a way to not only honor his legacy, but to show our undying appreciation to those who served at Camp Reasoner.”

The old camp, located roughly three miles from the Da Nang International Airport, is now a stone quarry, but the stone sign still stands at the old entrance.

“The hand-lettered stone and concrete sign served as a physical symbol of fallen comrades in arms to all those who entered the camp," the letter signed by all 12 Marine veterans currently serving in the House of Representatives said.

“As our nation continues its commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, the time is right to bring this important part of Marine Corps history home and help provide closure for the thousands of Marines and Corpsman who served at Camp Reasoner throughout the war,” the letter reads.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, called bringing the sign to the U.S., “a striking and tangible memorial to a proud but difficult chapter of Marine history — our service in Vietnam, now almost half a century in the past.”