Green earns 'Extra Mile Award'

A city of Enterprise Public Works Department employee was presented with the “Extra Mile Award” at a recent Enterprise City Council meeting.

Michael Green was recognized for “going above and beyond the call of duty” by Enterprise Mayor William Cooper and City of Enterprise Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott.

“For approximately three- and one-half months, Michael stepped up and took over cleaning the administrative building, to include all offices and restrooms, while preforming his role for housekeeping at the Public Works facility,” said Cooper. “This was an extraordinary feat as these buildings are considerable in size. This level of commitment is astounding.

“Michael, the city council and I commend you on your outstanding abilities and remarkable attention that you give to your commitment to your job duties when called to step up,” Cooper said. “We are proud to have such an outstanding individual representing our Public Works Department.”