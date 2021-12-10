Grinch-like weather forces postponement of Whoville Fun Run/5K this Saturday

The potential for rain and possibly some thunderstorms this Saturday has forced organizers of the second annual Whoville Fun Run/5K to reschedule the event for next Saturday, Dec. 18.
Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doer said the “Grinch-like” forecast may delay the event, but certainly won’t put a damper on the fun that runners can look forward to next weekend.
The event, sponsored by Crossfit FXT and Main Street Enterprise, will begin with registration and Race Packet pickup at 8 a.m.
Pre-race signup online can be done at www.enterprisedowntown.com/runwiththegrinch.
Participants can pick up packets on Friday, Dec. 17, as well, at CrossFit FXT from noon to 6 p.m.
A short Fun Run gets under way at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K start will be at 9 a.m.
The registration fee is $15 for the Fun Run and $25 for the 5K. Children ages 4 and under are free in both races. T-shirts will be given out to everyone who registered before Dec. 1.
A Grinch Grand Prize will be awarded to the Fun Run top finisher in the 5-12-year-old category. In the 5K, prizes will be awarded to the male and female runners in first, second and third place.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Enterprise Shop With A Cop holiday program for children, and will help your downtown businesses bring fun events like this to the community.
“Now you have an extra week to train for your run with the Grinch!” Doerer said “So lace up those running shoes, bring the family out and join the Grinch for some sporty Wholiday fun!”
For more information about the event, contact Tracie Gulledge at crossfittxt@gmail.com