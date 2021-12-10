Grinch-like weather forces postponement of Whoville Fun Run/5K this Saturday

The potential for rain and possibly some thunderstorms this Saturday has forced organizers of the second annual Whoville Fun Run/5K to reschedule the event for next Saturday, Dec. 18.

Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doer said the “Grinch-like” forecast may delay the event, but certainly won’t put a damper on the fun that runners can look forward to next weekend.

The event, sponsored by Crossfit FXT and Main Street Enterprise, will begin with registration and Race Packet pickup at 8 a.m.

Pre-race signup online can be done at www.enterprisedowntown.com/runwiththegrinch.

Participants can pick up packets on Friday, Dec. 17, as well, at CrossFit FXT from noon to 6 p.m.

A short Fun Run gets under way at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K start will be at 9 a.m.

The registration fee is $15 for the Fun Run and $25 for the 5K. Children ages 4 and under are free in both races. T-shirts will be given out to everyone who registered before Dec. 1.