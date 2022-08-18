 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Griswold named Police Administrator of the Year for 12th Judicial Circuit

  • Updated
  • 0
Griswold wins award

Jon Folmar, left, assistant district attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit of Pike and Coffee counties, presents Capt. Darrell Griswold of the Enterprise Police Department with the Circuit’s Administrator of the Year Award as EPD Police Chief Michael Moore, right, looks on.

Jon Folmar, assistant district attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit of Pike and Coffee counties, recently presented Capt. Darrell Griswold of the Enterprise Police Department with the Circuit’s Administrator of the Year Award.

Folmar said Griswold has served with dedication in an outstanding manner previously as the supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Division and now as supervisor of the EPD’s Patrol Division.

Folmar said Griswold’s service reflects well on the EPD, the Enterprise community and the entire Circuit.

EPD Police Chief Michael Moore congratulated Griswold on the well-deserved honor.

Griswold has been with the EPD for 26 years, and had prior law enforcement experience in both the military and civilian realm. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

“All my life’s a circle”

“All my life’s a circle”

As I re-join the news team covering the Wiregrass like kudzu for a second stint, the words to Harry Chapin’s “All my life’s a circle” play in …

EPD hosts Shop with a Cop

EPD hosts Shop with a Cop

In conjunction with the Enterprise Police Department, the 8th Shop with a Cop was recently held and sponsored by Hand Up Enterprise and Travis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert