Groundbreaking ceremony to kick off comprehensive Peavy Park redevelopment

The first part of the redevelopment will begin on the 25-acre portion at the corner of George C. Wallace Drive and Bellwood Road. The existing grassy area will be transformed into three multi-purpose sports fields for football, soccer and kickball primarily, but Powell said the fields can be used for a variety of other outdoor sports. A concession stand, parking area, disc golf course, sand volleyball court and walking and biking trails are among the developments on the former college property.

The second phase of redevelopment will be the improvements at the existing park on the southeast side of Bellwood Road just inside the Boll Weevil Circle. Four more new multi-purpose sports fields will be constructed, along with an additional parking area, concession stand and a continuation of the walking and biking trails.

Cooper thanked Powell and Rodgers for pursuing the possibility of expanding Peavy Park. “They worked diligently with the Alabama Community College System and Chancellor Jimmy Baker, the ESCC Foundation, our Engineering Director Barry Mott, Engineering Consultant Glenn Morgan and a number of other entities to get us to this exciting event today,” the Mayor said.