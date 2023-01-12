Groundbreaking held for Enterprise Recreation, Aquatics Center

City leaders Wednesday broke ground on the new multimillion-dollar Enterprise Recreation and Aquatics Center.

“This is a very important day for us, for our children, and our children to be,” Mayor William Cooper told the crowd gathered at the site of the new facility, just off Lee Street. “After years of preparation, we are finally here for the groundbreaking of this state-of-the-art facility.”

The 110,000square-foot facility will include five indoor basketball courts, which can be converted into 10 volleyball or 10 pickleball courts. Construction will tie into Moose Hope Gym, which will also undergo renovations and modernization.

Other features include a lobby and meeting area, cardio and exercise rooms, state-of-the-art equipment, locker rooms, activity rooms, and administrative/office space.

Outside, Enterprise residents will be able to enjoy a kiddie pool with beach entry, as well as a general swim/competition pool with six, 25-yard lanes. That pool can be utilized for competitive and recreation swimming.

“After 20 years of waiting and dreaming that we could build a nice recreation center for the people of this community, now we are here,” Enterprise Director of Community Services and Recreation Billy Powell said.

Once built, the facility will be the largest municipal facility in Enterprise. Including the pool, the Enterprise Recreation and Aquatics Center will be three times the size of the Enterprise Civic Center.

“As you stand here and look, today is a milestone for breaking ground on the new rec center,” City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott said. “This building is going to be tremendous and is going to be a great asset to the city.”

The M.N. “Jug” Brown Recreation Center served the city for more than 60 years before it was decommissioned in June. Demolition was completed in December to allow construction on the new facility to begin this month and is expected to last into 2024.