Grow More, Give More program encourages home gardens

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—Growing and harvesting your own vegetables is a fulfilling process not only for gardeners and families, but communities as well. With proper tending and care, vegetable gardens can provide a wealth of freshly grown produce.

With the Alabama Extension’s Grow More, Give More project, both experienced and novice gardeners can receive invaluable information and resources for a successful harvest.

“This project started as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alabama Extension agent Bethany O’Rear. “When our state shut down in March, we began receiving calls from people who had never grown a vegetable garden before and were looking to get started.”