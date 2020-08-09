Guard dog lets down his guard

I have a friend whose house was broken into recently. He’s pretty upset because they took his baseball that was signed by Mickey Mantle. I kind of know how he feels. We got robbed about 10 years ago. But the most prized possession the lowlifes got from me was my new chainsaw.

The day after we were robbed KM and I were having lunch, choosing to ease our pains of violation through the comfort of cheeseburgers and tamales. My cellphone rang and I answered it even though I didn’t recognize the number.

“Is this John Edwards?” came the question from a female voice. John is my real name so I answered yes. She continued by identifying herself as one of the managers at a Motel 6. “What happened, did you leave the light on?” I asked, fully expecting but never getting a chuckle.

“Mr. Edwards, I need to ask you if you have recently stayed at our motel?”

“No, why?” I answered.

“Well one of our housekeepers found some of your blank checks in one of the rooms she was cleaning this morning.”

“A break in the case!” I shouted to her and the diners around us. I went on to explain to the woman about our robbery and about all our stuff that had been taken and all our pain and suffering, and that I would call our detective right away before the robber’s trail cooled.

“Whatever,” she said.

A few days later I got a call from our detective. He told me that three people had been arrested whom he was pretty sure were the same ones who had robbed us. He asked if he could come by and “lift some prints,” because he needed to place the three suspects in our home.