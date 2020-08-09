Guard dog lets down his guard

I have a friend whose house was broken into recently. He’s pretty upset because they took his baseball that was signed by Mickey Mantle. I kind of know how he feels. We got robbed about 10 years ago. But the most prized possession the lowlifes got from me was my new chainsaw.
The day after we were robbed KM and I were having lunch, choosing to ease our pains of violation through the comfort of cheeseburgers and tamales. My cellphone rang and I answered it even though I didn’t recognize the number.
“Is this John Edwards?” came the question from a female voice. John is my real name so I answered yes. She continued by identifying herself as one of the managers at a Motel 6. “What happened, did you leave the light on?” I asked, fully expecting but never getting a chuckle.
“Mr. Edwards, I need to ask you if you have recently stayed at our motel?”
“No, why?” I answered.
“Well one of our housekeepers found some of your blank checks in one of the rooms she was cleaning this morning.”
“A break in the case!” I shouted to her and the diners around us. I went on to explain to the woman about our robbery and about all our stuff that had been taken and all our pain and suffering, and that I would call our detective right away before the robber’s trail cooled.
“Whatever,” she said.
A few days later I got a call from our detective. He told me that three people had been arrested whom he was pretty sure were the same ones who had robbed us. He asked if he could come by and “lift some prints,” because he needed to place the three suspects in our home.
That evening as he dusted our windowsill with black carbon, I looked down at three photographs he had laid out on our kitchen table. The first was a man whose picture looked like it should have had a caption that read, “Two Years After Meth.” The second photo was of a young woman who was frowning, which is understandable when you’re being instructed to, “TURN TO THE RIGHT!” The third photo was a nice looking, clean cut, preppie, boy next door type. Our detective told me he was the gang’s leader. About that time my Cairn Terrier Gus got on my nerves from all the barking he was doing at the detective.
“Sure, now you make noise,” I scolded him. He tucked his tail and began slowly leaving the room. I thought of the photo I had of him behind bars at the Animal Shelter, from when he had run away the month before.
“What did you do, spill your guts to your Pit Bull cellmate about all the stuff we have? THIS IS PROBABLY ALL YOUR FAULT JAILBIRD!!” I yelled as he ducked into his dog house.
A few days later our detective called to tell us the three suspects were being charged for another crime. He told me they would be convicted for robbery, again, and after about six months be released, again. I never heard one way or the other. As for our things, they never turned up.
I tried to console my friend, telling him that, like us, it was just stuff that he lost, that no one had been hurt. And at least the thieves didn’t trash his home.
As for Gus, he never did amount to much of a home protection system. But he did have his good qualities, like not shedding and always being happy to see me. I do miss the little hoodlum.
Jay Edwards is a freelance columnist who can be reached at chips7591@gmail.com.
