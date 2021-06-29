Haglund talks Project SNAP to Enterprise Civitan Club

Lt. Billy Haglund of the Enterprise Police Department was guest speaker at the June meeting of the Enterprise Civitan Club and spoke about EPD’s Project SNAP (Special Needs Assistance Program).

Project SNAP was created as a way to bridge the communication gap between officers and special needs citizens who may have difficulty communicating, such as those with Autism spectrum disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, developmental disabilities and cognitive or emotional issues.

PROJECT SNAP is a database maintained by the Enterprise Police Department and is only accessible by EPD officers. The database contains a photo, physical description, emergency contact and other special needs information of the registered participant. In the event a registered participant is lost or wanders away from home, officers will have access to the database in their patrol vehicles. The officers will then retrieve the participant’s PROJECT SNAP information, which will aid in communication and a safe return home.

Additionally, officers receive annual in-service training in effective special needs communication and special needs de-escalation techniques.

Haglund also answered questions concerning other programs, including the department’s SAFE program (gun safety) and Citizens Police Academy.