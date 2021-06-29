Haglund talks Project SNAP to Enterprise Civitan Club

Lt. Billy Haglund of the Enterprise Police Department was guest speaker at the June meeting of the Enterprise Civitan Club and spoke about EPD’s Project SNAP (Special Needs Assistance Program).
Project SNAP was created as a way to bridge the communication gap between officers and special needs citizens who may have difficulty communicating, such as those with Autism spectrum disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, developmental disabilities and cognitive or emotional issues.
PROJECT SNAP is a database maintained by the Enterprise Police Department and is only accessible by EPD officers. The database contains a photo, physical description, emergency contact and other special needs information of the registered participant. In the event a registered participant is lost or wanders away from home, officers will have access to the database in their patrol vehicles. The officers will then retrieve the participant’s PROJECT SNAP information, which will aid in communication and a safe return home.
Additionally, officers receive annual in-service training in effective special needs communication and special needs de-escalation techniques.
Haglund also answered questions concerning other programs, including the department’s SAFE program (gun safety) and Citizens Police Academy.
The SAFE program is available to those 21 and older and covers topics such as Alabama firearm laws, firearms nomenclature, firearms safety, marksmanship fundamentals, personal safety and situational awareness.
The Citizens Police Academy (CPA) is a training program offered to community members to provide understanding of modern police work and police actions in the community. Haglund said the goal of Citizens Police Academy is to improve community/police relations and introduce participants to the men and women who serve our community.
Each week, attendees receive instructions from police officers assigned to different divisions and units in the department. They also receive classroom lectures, practical exercises and hands-on scenario-based training.