Hall of Famers call Alabama home

On the morning of July 18, 1961, we were likely reading The Louisville Courier-Journal while waiting to eat breakfast in the E-Town Motel Restaurant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on our annual trek to Daddy’s Michigan hometown.

That morning’s eggs had trouble getting by a huge lump in your scribe’s throat put there from reading the headline story that Tuesday morning: “Ty Cobb Dead at 74!”

Despite being three months and a fortnight shy of paying adult prices at the Levy Theater, your scribe had already read about Cobb, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Dizzy Dean and scores of the game’s heroes whose careers had ended before Mother and Daddy ever met.

Far as was known in the House of Adams, Cobb and every other Baseball Hall of Famer were great players and role models for all of us baby boomers and baseball lovers in every generation.

Sadly, that wasn’t true in 1961 and it ain’t true now.