Hall of Famers call Alabama home

On the morning of July 18, 1961, we were likely reading The Louisville Courier-Journal while waiting to eat breakfast in the E-Town Motel Restaurant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on our annual trek to Daddy’s Michigan hometown.
That morning’s eggs had trouble getting by a huge lump in your scribe’s throat put there from reading the headline story that Tuesday morning: “Ty Cobb Dead at 74!”
Despite being three months and a fortnight shy of paying adult prices at the Levy Theater, your scribe had already read about Cobb, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Dizzy Dean and scores of the game’s heroes whose careers had ended before Mother and Daddy ever met.
Far as was known in the House of Adams, Cobb and every other Baseball Hall of Famer were great players and role models for all of us baby boomers and baseball lovers in every generation.
Sadly, that wasn’t true in 1961 and it ain’t true now.
Last Sunday, the Major League Baseball Channel ran the movie, “Cobb,” in which Tommy Lee Jones depicted the Georgia Peach in the final miserable days of 74 years that had been a life filled with hatred on and off the field.
Throughout the broadcast, the bottom of the screen crawl featured comments about Hank Aaron’s death on January 22 at age 86.
The Internet teemed with condolences for and praises of Hank all weekend, and there were similar comments about singer Jimmie Rodgers, 87, whose songs, “Honeycomb” and “Kisses Sweeter Than Wine” were the first two hit records for the Camas, Wash., native who died January 23.
And broadcaster Larry King, 87, died the same day Jimmie did and left behind estranged wife Shawn and a trail of seven former wives.
Clio native and Dodger pitcher Don Sutton, 75, died January 18, and like Royston, Georgia’s Cobb, and Mobile’s Aaron is in the BBBHOF where no newbies were elected this week.
To date, Sutton is the lone Clio native enshrined.
Aaron, who began his professional career batting cross-handed, isn’t the only Mobile native in the BBHOF.
Other Mobileers in Cooperstown are outfielder Billy Williams, outfielder/first baseman Willie McCovey, shortstop Ozzie Smith and incomparable pitcher, Leroy “Satchell” Paige.
Here’s a little ditty: Playing for the World Champion 1969 New York Mets were starting outfielders Cleon Jones and Tommy Agee and reserve Amos Otis, all from Mobile.
Other Alabama natives in the BBHOF are outfielder Monte Irvin (Haleburg), outfielder Heinie Manush (Tuscumbia), centerfielder Willie Mays (Westfield), shortstop Joe Sewell (Titus), first baseman Mule Suttles (Blocton), first baseman Frank Thomas (Auburn) and pitcher Early Wynn (Hartford).
Hmmm.
Growing up following Enterprise High School’s Wildcats in everything, a strange feeling began to develop.
Especially because of football, Ozark and Dothan have been little more than bearable in the HoA, despite family in both towns.
To those towns, add Phenix City, Prattville, Troy, Eufaula, Montgomery, Geneva, Mobile, Birmingham and every other Alabama town whose teams faced the Cats over the years, and there’s a lot of dislike in the HoA every fall.
Can’t be helped.
BUT, and here’s the situation, anyone in other states, especially those north of the Tennessee River, who dares cast aspersions on ignorant/backwards Alabamans, as a whole or any part thereof, automatically goes on the Bellwood swamp snipe hunting list.