Have a holly jolly Christmas

For everyone awaiting Christmas Day 2020, loyal readers know, it’s like the monkey said when he got his tail cut off, “It won’t be long now.”

This Christmas, obviously, comes near a calamitous year’s end for Americans and citizens of the world.

This relentless COVID-19 monster, as of mid-afternoon December 21, aka the Winter Solstice, has claimed some 321,518 U.S. lives and claims more hourly.

In perspective, many sources cite 291,557 as the total of American World War II battlefield deaths.

Many families have been impacted by having loved ones – kin and kith – counted in both totals.

The HoA has.

Be that as it may, expectations are for us to celebrate holidays, possibly by adopting Johnny Mercer’s attitude in “Ac–Cent–Tchu–Ate the Positive,” one of 951+ movie tunes he had published for us to forever enjoy.

Frequent readers realize the importance of music in the House of Adams; gotta have tunes.