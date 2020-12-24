Have a holly jolly Christmas

For everyone awaiting Christmas Day 2020, loyal readers know, it’s like the monkey said when he got his tail cut off, “It won’t be long now.”
This Christmas, obviously, comes near a calamitous year’s end for Americans and citizens of the world.
This relentless COVID-19 monster, as of mid-afternoon December 21, aka the Winter Solstice, has claimed some 321,518 U.S. lives and claims more hourly.
In perspective, many sources cite 291,557 as the total of American World War II battlefield deaths.
Many families have been impacted by having loved ones – kin and kith – counted in both totals.
The HoA has.
Be that as it may, expectations are for us to celebrate holidays, possibly by adopting Johnny Mercer’s attitude in “Ac–Cent–Tchu–Ate the Positive,” one of 951+ movie tunes he had published for us to forever enjoy.
Frequent readers realize the importance of music in the House of Adams; gotta have tunes.
In good times and bad, obviously, the right song can impact how we feel and that’s certainly true at Christmas when holiday tunes briefly drown out commercials for products/services/situations/language banned from TV when we baby boomers were young.
In the decade+ after Gene Autry recorded “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in one take during 12 minutes of prepaid studio time remaining during a summer 1949 session, TV/movie married couples weren’t shown in the same bed and real U.S. currency wasn’t shown.
Robert L. May, (not Enterprise High School’s class of 1967 trumpeter) of Montgomery Ward’s marketing department, fleshed out Rudolph’s story in 1939 and a decade later, his brother-in-law, songwriter Johnny Marks, made a tune of it.
Autry’s monstrous hit was released just in time for your scribe’s first Christmas; later, songwriter May also penned “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” Brenda “Little Miss Dynamite” Lee absolutely slayed in 1958, and “Holly Jolly Christmas” (1964), a song nobody not named Burl Ives should’ve ever sung.
Bing Crosby’s 1942 original “White Christmas,” written by Irving Berlin, is the obvious No. 1 all-time most popular Christmas record and “Rudolph” is second.
It’s impossible to pick a secular favorite in the HoA, but Roy Orbison’s 1963 “Pretty Paper,” written by Willie Hugh Nelson, is a good’un to choose.
Then there’s the Drifters warbling “White Christmas” (’55), Elvis tearin’ up “Blue Christmas” (’57) and Stan Freberg’s “Green Christmas” (’58).
Elvis sang “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Why Can’t Every Day Be Like Christmas” (both ’57) and Gene sang “Here Comes Santa Claus” in ’47.
Can’t ignore Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (’57), Charles Brown’s “Please Come Home for Christmas” (’60) and “Merry Christmas Baby” (’47), Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” (’63) and “All Alone on Christmas” (’93) and Buck Owens and the Buckeroos’ “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy” (’65).
Oops.
Gotta count Jim Reeves’ “The Memory of an Old Christmas Card” (’63), Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” (’58) and N. K. Cole’s “The Christmas Song” (‘61).
Sorry Mel.
Seems to be a date pattern here.
Hmmm.
Anyway, until a new day, please accept these Johnny Mercer words:
“Once upon a time the world was sweeter than we knew, Everything was ours; how happy we were then, but then once upon a time never comes again.”
So let’s make the best of what we have, and Merry Christmas …