Hawkins speaks to Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise

Jacque Hawkins was a recent speaker at the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise (LPCE) meeting regarding serving as their delegate to the Pilot International 100th Anniversary Annual Convention and Leadership Conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The conference celebrated 100 years of friendship and service and recognized clubs for their participation during the past year.

LPCE was recognized as a "Pacesetter" club for donating $10 for each member to Pilot International, as a 250 Club for donating $250 to Pilot International for grants and scholarships and for donating to the 2021 Pilot International Service Project to purchase school supplies for all the schools in Macon, Ga., the home of Pilot International Headquarters. Gina Oates won the drawing for an aluminum wallet credit card holder with the Pilot International logo.

Pictured from left are Oates, Hawkins and LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore. Those who are interested in becoming a member should contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.