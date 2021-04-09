Headlines in the sports world

Like millions of other baby boomer boys, your scribe grew up reading Long Island University basketball coach Clair Bee’s books about Chip Hilton, plus other books by Matt Christopher and newspaper guys John R. Tunis and Curtis Bishop, the pride of Bolivar, Tennessee/Austin, Texas.

For the record, Clair Bee’s .8244 winning percentage ranks third all-time in NCAA basketball history and his books ain’t bad.

Such authors as those led your scribe to expect good stories about sports, not bad news, like, for example, within the last fortnight, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report presented an ugly picture as U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassed 560,220 last week (and the number is climbing and will soon eclipse the 655,000 of ourselves we killed in the Civil War).

That ain’t good news any way it’s spun, so let’s look at sports headlines from the same day as the above, April 7, 2021, offered, as written, as proof positive we’re living in “The Twilight Zone.”

Former FSU and Giants receiver Travis Rudolph arrested on murder charges

Football Game Ends Early After Slurs Thrown at ‘Remember the Titans’ Team