Headlines in the sports world

Like millions of other baby boomer boys, your scribe grew up reading Long Island University basketball coach Clair Bee’s books about Chip Hilton, plus other books by Matt Christopher and newspaper guys John R. Tunis and Curtis Bishop, the pride of Bolivar, Tennessee/Austin, Texas.
For the record, Clair Bee’s .8244 winning percentage ranks third all-time in NCAA basketball history and his books ain’t bad.
Such authors as those led your scribe to expect good stories about sports, not bad news, like, for example, within the last fortnight, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report presented an ugly picture as U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassed 560,220 last week (and the number is climbing and will soon eclipse the 655,000 of ourselves we killed in the Civil War).
That ain’t good news any way it’s spun, so let’s look at sports headlines from the same day as the above, April 7, 2021, offered, as written, as proof positive we’re living in “The Twilight Zone.”
Former FSU and Giants receiver Travis Rudolph arrested on murder charges
Football Game Ends Early After Slurs Thrown at ‘Remember the Titans’ Team
Nike suspends deal with NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson amid assault allegations
Tiger Woods Was Traveling 75 Miles Per Hour When His Car Struck a Tree
Lindsey Vonn says she struggled with her body image after the Olympics
Possum runs onto field after Texas baseball game
Trans women targeted in sports bans, but are they really at an advantage?
Bengals asked Giovani Bernard to take pay cut, so he asked to be cut
Sean Miller’s firing proves the only unacceptable thing in college basketball is losing
MLB faces backlash after moving All-Star Game from Georgia
With new toy in bag, Bryson DeChambeau eyes new lines at Augusta National
Former NFL Player Murdered 5 People in S.C., Including a Doctor and the Victims’ Grandchildren, Before Killing Himself
Megan Rapinoe on Draymond Green: He wasn’t ill-intentioned, he was ill-informed
Hmmm.
Speaking of whiffs, living here where several hundred nearby poultry houses produce millions of birds annually, there are times when a certain chicken stench makes breathing a gruesome chore.
Somebody said the same odor has recently emanated from Major League Baseball Headquarters in New York City after the decision to pull MLB’s All-Star Game from Atlanta for political reasons …