Headlines in the sports world
Like millions of other baby boomer boys, your scribe grew up reading Long Island University basketball coach Clair Bee’s books about Chip Hilton, plus other books by Matt Christopher and newspaper guys John R. Tunis and Curtis Bishop, the pride of Bolivar, Tennessee/Austin, Texas.

For the record, Clair Bee’s .8244 winning percentage ranks third all-time in NCAA basketball history and his books ain’t bad.

Such authors as those led your scribe to expect good stories about sports, not bad news, like, for example, within the last fortnight, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report presented an ugly picture as U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassed 560,220 last week (and the number is climbing and will soon eclipse the 655,000 of ourselves we killed in the Civil War).

That ain’t good news any way it’s spun, so let’s look at sports headlines from the same day as the above, April 7, 2021, offered, as written, as proof positive we’re living in “The Twilight Zone.”

Former FSU and Giants receiver Travis Rudolph arrested on murder charges

Football Game Ends Early After Slurs Thrown at ‘Remember the Titans’ Team

Nike suspends deal with NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson amid assault allegations

Tiger Woods Was Traveling 75 Miles Per Hour When His Car Struck a Tree

Lindsey Vonn says she struggled with her body image after the Olympics

Possum runs onto field after Texas baseball game

Trans women targeted in sports bans, but are they really at an advantage?

Tiger Woods driving more than 82 mph before crash, unclear if he was conscious, sheriff says

Bengals asked Giovani Bernard to take pay cut, so he asked to be cut

Deshaun Watson rapidly losing sponsors amid sexual assault allegations

Sean Miller’s firing proves the only unacceptable thing in college basketball is losing

Deshaun Watson fans lash out at reported victim online amid sexual assault allegations

MLB faces backlash after moving All-Star Game from Georgia

Colorado governor and Denver mayor announce MLB All-Star game coming to Denver

Investigation finds Tiger Woods was driving at nearly double the speed limit before horror crash

Ex-MLB commissioner Fay Vincent slams decision to move All-Star Game

With new toy in bag, Bryson DeChambeau eyes new lines at Augusta National

Sen. Kennedy blasts MLB commissioner: ‘Go to Amazon, buy a spine and answer questions’

Former NFL Player Murdered 5 People in S.C., Including a Doctor and the Victims’ Grandchildren, Before Killing Himself

UPDATE 3-Tiger Woods may have hit accelerator instead of brake in high-speed crash

Major brands distance themselves from Deshaun Watson after sexual misconduct allegations

Megan Rapinoe on Draymond Green: He wasn’t ill-intentioned, he was ill-informed

Sheriff’s report: Tiger Woods going 84-87 mph in 45 zone during crash; no citations

For MLB, moving the All-Star Game is a financial whiff

Hmmm.

Speaking of whiffs, living here where several hundred nearby poultry houses produce millions of birds annually, there are times when a certain chicken stench makes breathing a gruesome chore.

Somebody said the same odor has recently emanated from Major League Baseball Headquarters in New York City after the decision to pull MLB’s All-Star Game from Atlanta for political reasons …

