Helms recaps 50 years of farming

Bob Helms and his wife Sonja were guests of the Enterprise Lions Club at its most recent meeting. Helms, who is also a member of the Enterprise Rotary Club, spoke to the Lions about his nearly 50 years in the agricultural industry. Helms thanked the Lions for their service to the community and expressed hope that both clubs could continue to work together for the betterment of the Enterprise community.

Helms grew up in Coffee County and graduated from Enterprise High School before heading off to Auburn University. He started farming with his father on the family farm, building and repairing fences before the farm began raising cattle. Over the decades since, the Helms family farm has raised cattle, peanuts and cotton. Eventually, he and his father formed a partnership and he has been farming ever since.

Farmers are at the mercy of the weather, and over the last 50 years, his farm has had to deal with hurricanes and droughts. Some years they had record crops, and some years they lost much of their crops – all due to the vagaries of the weather. Installing irrigation systems helped them get through droughts, but they have also dealt with rising and falling prices, government regulations and changes in technology and farming techniques. Helms noted that crop insurance helped them to cover their losses when they had a bad year.