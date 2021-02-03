Help make Valentine's Day special for Children's of Alabama patients

BIRMINGHAM– Show some love to the patients at Children’s of Alabama this Valentine’s Day by sending a free greeting card through the hospital’s website.
Now through Sunday, Feb. 14, visit give.childrensal.org/VDay to select one of the three card designs. The cards will be printed with the sender's first name only and distributed by hospital staff to patients throughout the hospital on Valentine’s Day.
“When children are in the hospital, a simple gesture like a Valentine’s Day card can really lift their spirits,” said Mindy Wald, events manager. “Online shopping is a great way to support our patients any time of the year because the gifts can be shipped directly to the hospital."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, staff is unable to accept in-person gift donations for patients at the hospital.
The hospital’s online registry features perfect gifts for boys and girls of all ages. The hospital is unable to accept food/candy, stuffed animals, toys that depict violence, religious items, crocheted/knit items, and gently used or homemade items on behalf of patients.
For more information about donating to patients at Children’s of Alabama, visit ChildrensAL.org/Foundation.
