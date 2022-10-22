Hewitt joins ESCC as nursing instructor

The instruction team for the Enterprise State Community College Practical Nursing Program has grown following the addition of Catherine Hewitt as a nursing instructor.

Hewitt joins Nursing Program Coordinator and full-time instructor Amy Phillips and part-time Clinical Instructor Chelsie Yellman in leading the instruction of future Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN).

As a nursing instructor, Hewitt will provide instruction to students while supervising and guiding them in the classroom, college skills lab, simulation activities and/or in the controlled clinical setting.

Hewitt has previously served as an adjunct clinical instructor at Wallace Community College. She brings experience in general surgery, home health, and medical surgical nursing to the Alabama Community College System.

“We are so excited to have Catherine join our team here at ESCC,” Phillips said. “She is a product of the community college system, so she understands the importance of our program and the impact it can have on our students and our community. She has worked hard in her career and her education to become a great nursing educator, and I know her passion for teaching the next generation of nurses will be an asset to the college.”

Hewitt received her associate degree in nursing from Wallace Community College. She then received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama and her master’s degree in nursing education from Auburn University.

“I started my education and training at a community college, and I am so excited to help others who are starting their career at the community college level,” Hewitt said. “Community colleges offer our communities access to great careers through their programs, and Enterprise State is doing great things with their nursing program here. I am eager to get started with these students, and I can’t wait to see them as they advance in their training and, later, their careers.”

Hewitt started in her position as a nursing instructor at ESCC earlier this month.