Hillcrest Elementary Beta members participate in leadership summit

National Beta members from Hillcrest Elementary are celebrating their recent participation in the AL/GA Leadership Summit. They were announced as qualifiers of the following challenges: Lead Outside the Box & Project Proposal.
National Beta Leadership Summits bring together students from multiple states for one to two day events. During that time, students work with interactive speakers who engage members through introspective exercises and team-building activities. Clubs can also participate in team-based leadership challenges which test their communication, critical thinking, creativity, presentation and collaboration skills. Their victories at this level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee during Summer 2022.
Sixth grader and club president Cole Meeks said, “The guest speaker was real-world and relatable. This was an awesome learning experience.”
Club vice president Mikki Steddum said, “I liked the team building activities during the sessions. We started out as a pretty slow team, but we got so much faster! I was so nervous going in for my interview, but by the end, it wasn’t scary anymore. Now I know what to expect next year and I cannot wait!”
Allie Rascoe is the HES club secretary. She learned that “to be a good leader sometimes you have to go outside of your comfort zone.”
The Hillcrest Elementary Beta Club was chartered in 2003. The Hillcrest club currently has 83 members. These members are required to perform community service each semester. Some of their favorite projects have included making thank you card and snack baskets for the Enterprise Medical Center employees, hand painting rocks with inspirational pictures and messages that were left around Henderson Park, food drives and collecting pop tops to deliver to the Children’s Hospital.
The Hillcrest Beta Club attends the yearly National Beta Club State Convention held in February in Birmingham. Last year, the club was awarded 26 top five finishes at the state level which qualified them to compete at the National Convention. This past June, they competed at Walt Disney World and were awarded with five top five awards and four top 10 awards. The club has already begun to work on this coming year’s competitions.
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.