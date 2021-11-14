Hillcrest Elementary Beta members participate in leadership summit

National Beta members from Hillcrest Elementary are celebrating their recent participation in the AL/GA Leadership Summit. They were announced as qualifiers of the following challenges: Lead Outside the Box & Project Proposal.

National Beta Leadership Summits bring together students from multiple states for one to two day events. During that time, students work with interactive speakers who engage members through introspective exercises and team-building activities. Clubs can also participate in team-based leadership challenges which test their communication, critical thinking, creativity, presentation and collaboration skills. Their victories at this level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee during Summer 2022.

Sixth grader and club president Cole Meeks said, “The guest speaker was real-world and relatable. This was an awesome learning experience.”

Club vice president Mikki Steddum said, “I liked the team building activities during the sessions. We started out as a pretty slow team, but we got so much faster! I was so nervous going in for my interview, but by the end, it wasn’t scary anymore. Now I know what to expect next year and I cannot wait!”