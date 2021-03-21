 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hillcrest Jr. Beta qualifies for nationals
0 comments

Hillcrest Jr. Beta qualifies for nationals

Hillcrest Elementary School Jr. Beta Club students exceled in this year’s Alabama Jr. Beta Convention, bringing home four first place awards.

The competitions were all held virtually due to COVID-19, and 19 fifth grade students and 13 sixth grade students placed or won in their categories. HES Jr. Beta will go on to compete later this summer at the national competition in Orlando.

HES Jr. Beta sponsor Paige Box said that not only has the HES Beta Club worked hard preparing for state competition, they have also worked hard to help in the community. This year, HES students have performed more than 16 service projects in the community, including leaving words of encouragement on the sidewalks outside of Enterprise Medical Center for the employees to see as they come in to work. They also made several snack baskets for employees.

The fifth grade winners are as follows:

Allie Rascoe—first place, black and white photography

Allie Rascoe, Mary Barnes, Maggie Lyons—first place, portfolio

Maggie Lyons—first place, solo

Andrea Pohl—third place, science

Madden Fong, Maggie Lyons, Cole Meeks, Andrea Pohl, Cheyenne Smith—third place, technology

Jayce Bloomer, Crews Gibes, Malika King, Kate Williams—third place, 3D design

Crews Gibes—fourth place math

Jase Searcy—fourth place, social studies

Mary Barnes, Adalyn Farris, Brynley Lavery, Lexie Maloy, Anna Kate Perdue—fifth place, marketing and communications

Kate Williams, Ansley Kennedy, Adalyn Farris, Malika King, Payte Lane, Dylan Marsh—service learning showcase, fifth place

Brynley Lavery—fifth place, creative writing

The teams automatically qualified for the robotics, engineering and living literature competitions.

The sixth grade winners are as follows:

Winston Sessions—first place, speech

Alexis Holub, Thomas Kinney, Brycen Wendel—second place, service showcase

Alexis Holub—second place, woodworking

Karter Stiffler, Garrett Nelson, Victoria Richmond—third place, 3D design

Caroline Granger, Garrett Nelson—fourth place, book battle

Winston Sessions—fourth place, solo, duo, trio

Jenna Kate Weeks—fourth place, poetry

Brewer Box, Seamus Bundrick, Alexandria DeLong, Parker Gibbs, Caroline Granger, Thomas Kinney—fourth place technology

The teams automatically qualified for the robotics and engineering competitions.

As a club, they automatically qualified for the songfest and group talent competitions.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Sports Turf back at EHS

WHITESBURG, Ga. and ENTERPRISE, Ala. — Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert