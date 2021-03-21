Hillcrest Jr. Beta qualifies for nationals

The competitions were all held virtually due to COVID-19, and 19 fifth grade students and 13 sixth grade students placed or won in their categories. HES Jr. Beta will go on to compete later this summer at the national competition in Orlando.

HES Jr. Beta sponsor Paige Box said that not only has the HES Beta Club worked hard preparing for state competition, they have also worked hard to help in the community. This year, HES students have performed more than 16 service projects in the community, including leaving words of encouragement on the sidewalks outside of Enterprise Medical Center for the employees to see as they come in to work. They also made several snack baskets for employees.