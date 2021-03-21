Hillcrest Jr. Beta qualifies for nationals

Hillcrest Elementary School Jr. Beta Club students exceled in this year’s Alabama Jr. Beta Convention, bringing home four first place awards.
The competitions were all held virtually due to COVID-19, and 19 fifth grade students and 13 sixth grade students placed or won in their categories. HES Jr. Beta will go on to compete later this summer at the national competition in Orlando.
HES Jr. Beta sponsor Paige Box said that not only has the HES Beta Club worked hard preparing for state competition, they have also worked hard to help in the community. This year, HES students have performed more than 16 service projects in the community, including leaving words of encouragement on the sidewalks outside of Enterprise Medical Center for the employees to see as they come in to work. They also made several snack baskets for employees.
The fifth grade winners are as follows:
Allie Rascoe—first place, black and white photography
Allie Rascoe, Mary Barnes, Maggie Lyons—first place, portfolio
Maggie Lyons—first place, solo
Andrea Pohl—third place, science
Madden Fong, Maggie Lyons, Cole Meeks, Andrea Pohl, Cheyenne Smith—third place, technology
Jayce Bloomer, Crews Gibes, Malika King, Kate Williams—third place, 3D design
Crews Gibes—fourth place math
Jase Searcy—fourth place, social studies
Mary Barnes, Adalyn Farris, Brynley Lavery, Lexie Maloy, Anna Kate Perdue—fifth place, marketing and communications
Kate Williams, Ansley Kennedy, Adalyn Farris, Malika King, Payte Lane, Dylan Marsh—service learning showcase, fifth place
Brynley Lavery—fifth place, creative writing
The teams automatically qualified for the robotics, engineering and living literature competitions.
The sixth grade winners are as follows:
Winston Sessions—first place, speech
Alexis Holub, Thomas Kinney, Brycen Wendel—second place, service showcase
Alexis Holub—second place, woodworking
Karter Stiffler, Garrett Nelson, Victoria Richmond—third place, 3D design
Caroline Granger, Garrett Nelson—fourth place, book battle
Winston Sessions—fourth place, solo, duo, trio
Jenna Kate Weeks—fourth place, poetry
Brewer Box, Seamus Bundrick, Alexandria DeLong, Parker Gibbs, Caroline Granger, Thomas Kinney—fourth place technology