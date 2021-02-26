Hillcrest staff, student of the month named

“At the beginning of the year, they had to work out all kinds of kinks of getting the meals prepared, and she also took on delivering lunches to our A Hall—which is the farthest away—for our kindergarten, first and second grade students. So not only did they prepare the meals, they also loaded them up and delivered them to those students. We have recently just stopped doing that, but they had it down to a science.”

In September, the government issued a waiver allowing all children to have free lunches, and in November, the school also started serving weekend meals on top of curbside pickup for virtual students. Safe to say, Bess had a lot on her plate.

“There’s been a lot thrown her way, and her team and the whole Child Nutrition Program has done a wonderful job of making the best of the situation,” Layton said. “I’m very proud of Ms. Lyn. This has been a lot of unchartered territory, but she has led her team into a superb job.”

Teacher of the Month, Kim Ellis

Kim Ellis, a fourth grade reading/language arts and history teacher, is in her sixth year at HES. Layton said she was chosen for her dedication to her students and for her unwavering work ethic.