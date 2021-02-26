Hillcrest staff, student of the month named

Hillcrest Elementary School’s teacher, support staff and student of the month were recognized Tuesday evening during the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting.
Principal Melissa Layton told the board that it was hard to pick just one person with a school Hillcrest’s size, but she considered it a privilege to get to “at least bring a few of them in front of you to recognize and honor.”
Support Person of the Month, Lyn Bess
Lyn Bess is the lunchroom manager at HES, and Layton recognized her for her efforts in reorganizing mealtime procedures in the wake of COVID-19.
“We’ve all had to make adjustments to the way we do things and reconfigure things, and our Child Nutrition Program was no exception to that,” she said. “Ms. Lyn has led her team of fantastic ladies into a phenomenal, well organized, efficient manner in getting our lunches, breakfasts and weekend meals served to our students. She’s done such a great job, and she’s done it very calmly and smoothly and efficiently.”
One of the new procedures this year was requiring that all meals be pre-plated in to-go containers, but Bess took it a step further to make sure her students were taken care of.
“Early on, she decided that she wanted to offer our students two options for their meals, a cold option and a hot option,” Layton said, “ and that was something she wanted to do that she felt like would help increase the participation of students eating in our lunchroom.
“At the beginning of the year, they had to work out all kinds of kinks of getting the meals prepared, and she also took on delivering lunches to our A Hall—which is the farthest away—for our kindergarten, first and second grade students. So not only did they prepare the meals, they also loaded them up and delivered them to those students. We have recently just stopped doing that, but they had it down to a science.”
In September, the government issued a waiver allowing all children to have free lunches, and in November, the school also started serving weekend meals on top of curbside pickup for virtual students. Safe to say, Bess had a lot on her plate.
“There’s been a lot thrown her way, and her team and the whole Child Nutrition Program has done a wonderful job of making the best of the situation,” Layton said. “I’m very proud of Ms. Lyn. This has been a lot of unchartered territory, but she has led her team into a superb job.”
Teacher of the Month, Kim Ellis
Kim Ellis, a fourth grade reading/language arts and history teacher, is in her sixth year at HES. Layton said she was chosen for her dedication to her students and for her unwavering work ethic.
“If you ever have the opportunity to stop by her class, there is not a moment you walk by her room that you won’t see her teaching her heart out. Not a second of instructional time is lost,” she said. “She works so hard to prepare her lessons, and I know she works long hours, as many do. She comes up on the weekends, she’s prepared, she has everything in order, and like I said, every minute of instructional time is going to be utilized, and I just want her to know how much I appreciate that.”
Not only does Ellis demand excellence in herself, she also expects the same from her students—and their test scores show it.
“Her students always excel. You’re not going to be a slacker in Ms. Ellis’s room—she’s not going to let you be one!” Layton said. “Her students respect that in her and know she demands the best because she knows what they are capable of. She knows their potential and she’s not going to give up on them.”
Not only does she succeed in giving instruction and pushing her students to do their best, Layton also wanted to commend her for her classroom management skills.
“One of the keys to being a great educator is to also have great classroom management, and she is absolutely one of the best at that,” she said. “She’s an exceptional teacher and I’m very proud of her. I want great teachers like her to be recognized and commended, and I want her to know how much we appreciate the hard work she and teachers like her put in.”
Superintendent Greg Faught also had a story to share from Ellis’s classroom, courtesy of one of his children.
“Ms. Ellis teaches her students many more things than just the regular curriculum,” he said. “I’ve got a son who went through her class, and to this day he still places a napkin on his lap when he eats! He learned that in her class. Perhaps a good father would’ve taught him that before then, but he still does it and points that out all the time that he learned that in her class.”
Student of the Month, Reagan Smalley
Reagan Smalley is a sixth grade student at HES. Smalley is active in the Beta Club, recently made HES’s track team, plays softball and is set to perform in a local production of “Peter Pan,” but Layton said what makes her exceptional is her sunny disposition.
“Reagan caught my attention two or three years ago now, and we had an interaction where I got to spend a little bit of time with her and I got to realize what a great, radiant beam of light she is,” she said. “She’s always smiling, so happy, positive and just an outstanding student.”
When the time came to choose a new student of the month, Layton narrowed it down to the sixth grade class and had teachers submit names to choose from. When Smalley’s name was a common appearance, Layton decided she was the perfect choice. She went on to share a few comments from her teachers.
“She is always striving for excellence in the classroom. She never meets a stranger and will always go the extra mile to help a classmate understand the learning target. The most important characteristic about Reagan is that she always does everything with a smile on her face. It is almost impossible to have a bad day when she is around you. She is uplifting and encouraging to everyone,” one teacher said.
Another said, “She is such a sweet soul. Any time we get into groups, she always goes to the people who may not have been chosen to be in other groups. She goes above and beyond to help her classmates.”