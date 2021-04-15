Hillcrest student volunteers at vaccine clinic

Despite rain, thunder and lightning, Hillcrest Elementary student Brewer Box spent his Saturday in Elba volunteering at the city’s second drive-thru vaccine clinic.

Box and other volunteers assisted Troy Regional Medical Center in a “torrential downpour” as the second round of shots were given. According to a Facebook post from TRMC, a line of cars were waiting first thing in the morning and were steady throughout the day.

“We appreciate all the help from the City of Elba during the first and second vaccination days,” the post reads. “There was one young man who assisted both days and added a special smile to the day, Brewer Box.”

As a token of appreciation, Box was presented with a framed Certificate of Service from Elba Mayor Tom Maddox and TRMC Chief Executive Officer Rick Smith and a Troy Regional Challenge coin.

When asked why he volunteered at the clinic, Box simply stated, “I volunteered because I like helping people.”

With a bright smile, he added that he appreciated the recognition he received.

Box is a sixth grade student at Hillcrest and also represented his school’s Beta Club at the April 10 and March 20 events.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.