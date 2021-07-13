Historical home of the Elba Chamber of Commerce deemed “total loss” in fire

After surviving the 1929 and 1990 floods and relocation in 2002, the home that houses the Elba Chamber of Commerce was deemed a “total loss” after the structure caught fire shortly before midnight on Monday, according to the Elba Fire Department.
Fire Chief Drew Parker said his department was dispatched at approximately 11:36 p.m. after reports came in of a structure fire at the Chamber of Commerce on Putnam Street. Elba Police officers were also on scene and reported flames were visible through the roof.
The New Brockton Volunteer Fire Department, the Enterprise Fire Department and the Opp Fire Department were requested as mutual aid due to the size, age and construction of the house as well as the advanced stage of the fire, Parker added, and said that within minutes, multiple engines were on scene and confirmed flames were coming through the roof from the attic area.
“Due to the age and construction of the structure, the fire was difficult to access amongst several ceilings and multiple roof voids,” Parker said. “Interior crews made progress on the fire in coordination with exterior crews until Command pulled all interior crews when the ceilings started collapsing into the structure. Exterior operations resumed with the bulk of the fire being knocked down by the master stream.”
After the arrival of the New Brockton, Enterprise and Opp units, Parker said the crews transitioned back to the inside of the building, and the remaining accessible fire was extinguished before an Enterprise ladder was deployed. Parker said the aerial master stream was used to finish extinguishing all fire left in the walls and what remained of the roof. Elba units and equipment returned to service at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Despite the building being considered a “total loss,” Parker said there were no reported injuries and many salvageable items due to the majority of the fire being contained to the roof and attic area.
“We are sad to see such a prominent historical figure be ruined by a fire, but we are thankful there were no injuries and that some material possessions can still be spared,” he said.
Parker also thanked the dispatchers and the Elba Police Department as well as the other responding units for their quick response and hard work.
“Our dispatchers at the Elba Police Department once again did a tremendous job in handling a large volume of communications. The dispatchers at Enterprise Police Department and Covington Command had our mutual aid assets rolling quickly, and their efforts are certainly appreciated,” he said. “We cannot say a big enough thank you to our friends at Enterprise Rescue Inc. for all of their help on scene last night. They were asked to help in many ways such as retrieving equipment, swapping air bottles, and establishing rehab, just to name a few. They never once hesitated to help, and their efforts are certainly appreciated.
“The Elba Police Department, the New Brockton Police Department, the City of Elba Electric Department and the City of Elba Water Department also responded to the scene and performed in their various capacities for which their assistance is also greatly appreciated.”
Sandy Bynum Williams, executive director of the Elba Chamber of Commerce, also issued a statement of thanks to all of the first responders and said they will meet the challenge head on.
“While we are devastated by the loss, we know that we are a growing and thriving community that meets adversity head on. Elba is open for business, and the Elba Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Elba will continue to actively support the needs of our city,” she said.
On March 29, 1903, Pauline Stinson purchased the home from F.M. Rushing, whose family owned it for the previous 102 years. It was originally located on Claxton Street, one block south of the Coffee County Courthouse and near the Pea River.
On Feb. 20, 2002, the City of Elba acquired the property from Juliette Carolyn Stinson Brown and relocated the home to its present location on Putnam Street because it was in the path of a new levee that was being built around the city. The home was to be used by the Chamber of Commerce.
Named “The Stinson House,” the home was recently designated as an Alabama Historic Landmark.
Parker said the cause of the fire is not known at this time.