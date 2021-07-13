Historical home of the Elba Chamber of Commerce deemed “total loss” in fire

After surviving the 1929 and 1990 floods and relocation in 2002, the home that houses the Elba Chamber of Commerce was deemed a “total loss” after the structure caught fire shortly before midnight on Monday, according to the Elba Fire Department.

Fire Chief Drew Parker said his department was dispatched at approximately 11:36 p.m. after reports came in of a structure fire at the Chamber of Commerce on Putnam Street. Elba Police officers were also on scene and reported flames were visible through the roof.

The New Brockton Volunteer Fire Department, the Enterprise Fire Department and the Opp Fire Department were requested as mutual aid due to the size, age and construction of the house as well as the advanced stage of the fire, Parker added, and said that within minutes, multiple engines were on scene and confirmed flames were coming through the roof from the attic area.

“Due to the age and construction of the structure, the fire was difficult to access amongst several ceilings and multiple roof voids,” Parker said. “Interior crews made progress on the fire in coordination with exterior crews until Command pulled all interior crews when the ceilings started collapsing into the structure. Exterior operations resumed with the bulk of the fire being knocked down by the master stream.”