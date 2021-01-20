Hold to God’s unchanging hand

Recently I read “Twenty-Six Seconds—A Personal History of the Zapruder Film,” by Alexandra Zapruder, the granddaughter of Abraham Zapruder who captured the shocking 23-second movie frames in Dealey Plaza that awful day in November 1963.

She explained how her grandfather gave the film to the U.S. Secret Service and then sold rights to “Life” magazine believing they would treat it respectfully. Zapruder, according to his granddaughter, described himself as “the wrong man at the wrong time,” a bystander who remained shaken the rest of his life by what he recorded.

Many say that day in Dallas ended the Age of Innocence.

For baby boomers the Kennedy assassination is the Holy Grail. My generation remembers where we were and what we were doing when we heard. We find ourselves mystified by it, trying to understand it. And we find ourselves drawn to Dallas and to the Kennedy grave site in Arlington in the same way Richard Dreyfus was drawn to the landing site in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”