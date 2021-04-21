Holly Hill, Harrand Creek name students, employees of the month

Long-time and new employees alike, along with two sixth grade students, were honored at the most recent Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting as the employees and student of the month selections were announced for Holly Hill and Harrand Creek elementary schools.
Christie Mitten, principal at Holly Hill, introduced Sara Richburg, Jackie Jerrell and Martin Francisco Miguel as this month’s honorees.
Sara Richburg,
Teacher of the MonthSara Richburg is a second grade teacher and celebrated her seventh year at Holly Hill this school year. She is a native of Troy and graduated from Troy University in May 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, and she also earned her master’s in elementary education from Troy. Richburg earned her second master’s degree, in instructional leadership, from the University of West Alabama.
“She has a love for students like no other. She lives at Holly Hill,” Mitten said. “If you drive by on a Saturday, on a Sunday at 10 at night, you will see her car. She is always there. She goes above and beyond, not just for her students, but also for the entire school; if you see a banner, she made that for us.
“If you go to any sporting event in Enterprise, it does not matter which, Mrs. Richburg is there not just watching her students from this year, but other students that she’s taught every other year. She’s very involved in our community. She is a gem and we could not do it without her. We’re so lucky and blessed to have her in Enterprise City Schools, and I’d like to thank her for her hard work.”
Jackie Jerrell,
Employee of the MonthJackie Jerrell has worked in the lunchroom at Holly Hill for 25 years and will retire at the end of this school year. She’s made many special contributions over her tenure, including sewing bags for the students to put their books in at their desks when they didn’t have book trays, making curtains for classrooms, setting up decorations for special ceremonies and making masks for students and teachers.
“If a kid is doing without, she is there,” said Mitten, who has worked with Jerrell for 21 years. “She is not just someone that helps prepare food, she puts her heart and soul into Holly Hill as well. She loves our kids, she loves our teachers, and we’re so fortunate to have her at Holly Hill. We’re going to miss her so much when she retires.”
Martin Francisco Miguel, Student of the Month
Martin Francisco Miguel, a sixth grader at Holly Hill, was selected as Student of the Month. Mitten said Miguel did not speak English when he started school at the age of 5 and has blossomed into a successful, hard-working student.
“He has worked super hard over the years, and he ended up testing out of ESL services with one of the highest scores you can achieve,” she said. “He works so hard and perseveres like no other. He is responsible and ambitious; he helps take care of his brothers and sisters at home and does it with a smile and with grace. He is so humble and kind to everyone he meets. He is a model student, and we could not be more proud of Martin and his hard work. He’s an amazing student.”
Ronnie Retherford, principal at Harrand Creek, introduced Emily Harrison, Jennifer Ray and Jennifer Lopez-Perez at this month’s honorees.
Emily Harrison, Teacher of the Month
Emily Harrison began teaching second grade at Harrand Creek in 2004 before becoming reading specialist and eventually reading intervention teacher, her current role. She graduated from Troy University in 200 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and received her master’s in reading education from Troy in 2006.
“She provides instruction to students that are struggling the most, but she does so in a caring and compassionate way. Her interactions each day with the teachers and students are very positive; there’s such a positive cohesiveness with working together,” Retherford said. “I don’t know anyone in the building that she does not get along with or does not get along with her, and that can sometimes be a challenge. In all my years of knowing her, and especially in the last few years since she has taken on this role, she’s done an outstanding job and it’s my honor to recognize her as Teacher of the Month.”
Jennifer Ray, Employee of the Month
Jennifer Ray, aka Nurse Jenny Ray, joined the staff at Harrand Creek earlier this year. Retherford said beginning the year was hard enough, but to jump in in the middle of the year was even harder.
“She very quickly got on board with everything we needed to do as far as COVID-19 was concerned—the guidelines and making sure I was doing what I needed to do and keeping me straight—but she’s been a real asset to us not only in that respect, but in the day-to-day duties as well,” he said. “She’s probably answered about a thousand questions this year and made all those phone calls, when necessary, about students needing to be quarantined, but she’s always done it in a very professional, courteous and compassionate manner, and I think that has made the world of difference. It’s been a blessing to have Nurse Jenny with us. Thank you for what you’ve done and thank you for being a big part of our family.”
Jennifer Lopez-Perez, Student of the Month
Sixth grader Jennifer Lopez Perez was selected as Harrand Creek’s Student of the Month. Despite her quiet nature, Retherford said she is an outstanding role model and is a friend to everyone she meets.
“Jennifer is a great role model for her peers, both inside and outside the classroom. She’s not just a good student academically; she’s also a good citizen in our building,” he said. “She’s somewhat quiet, but even though she’s quiet, she’s always willing to help others when it’s needed. The special thing about Jennifer is she would be a friend to those students who are new to our building where sometimes it takes other students a little longer to warm up, but Jennifer is always there to welcome those kids and to be a friend to them. Congratulations Jennifer.”