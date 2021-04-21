Holly Hill, Harrand Creek name students, employees of the month

“She very quickly got on board with everything we needed to do as far as COVID-19 was concerned—the guidelines and making sure I was doing what I needed to do and keeping me straight—but she’s been a real asset to us not only in that respect, but in the day-to-day duties as well,” he said. “She’s probably answered about a thousand questions this year and made all those phone calls, when necessary, about students needing to be quarantined, but she’s always done it in a very professional, courteous and compassionate manner, and I think that has made the world of difference. It’s been a blessing to have Nurse Jenny with us. Thank you for what you’ve done and thank you for being a big part of our family.”