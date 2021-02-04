“Hometown Heroes” banners coming soon to Downtown Enterprise

Main Street Enterprise’s newest venture, “Hometown Heroes,” seeks to help entice people into spending more time downtown as well as celebrate our local heroes through the hanging of personalized banners.
The banners will be located on Main Street and College Street and will be displayed on the light poles throughout the year. In addition to our local veterans and military personnel, Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick also wants law enforcement, first responders, medical professionals and teachers to be represented as well.
“With everything going on in the world today, I think it is important to show support to the heroes in our community that serve the community all year long,” she said.
Eventually, the goal is to expand the banners to include other individuals, like graduating seniors from the local high schools, and to change the banners for holidays such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Another thought she had in mind when developing the idea was the attention it would bring to downtown—and downtown businesses.
“Another goal I have for this banner program is for it to encourage members of our community to come down and take pictures with the banners while they are on display,” Kendrick said “Hopefully it will bring some much needed foot traffic and support to our local businesses throughout downtown Enterprise as well.”
Due to the limited number of banner spaces, there is a limit of one banner per family, and 53 banners are currently available for purchase. Once the banners are taken down, they will be returned to the family. Proceeds from this program will be used to further the beautification efforts of Downtown Enterprise.
The deadline to reserve a banner is Wednesday, Feb. 10—or until all spaces are reserved—and the cost is $200. To have your hero represented, fill out the submission form on Main Street’s website, www.enterprisedowntown.org/hometown-heroes, along with a high resolution photo in a .png or .jpg format. Banners are sized at 24 inches by 48 inches.