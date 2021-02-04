“Hometown Heroes” banners coming soon to Downtown Enterprise

Main Street Enterprise’s newest venture, “Hometown Heroes,” seeks to help entice people into spending more time downtown as well as celebrate our local heroes through the hanging of personalized banners.

The banners will be located on Main Street and College Street and will be displayed on the light poles throughout the year. In addition to our local veterans and military personnel, Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick also wants law enforcement, first responders, medical professionals and teachers to be represented as well.

“With everything going on in the world today, I think it is important to show support to the heroes in our community that serve the community all year long,” she said.

Eventually, the goal is to expand the banners to include other individuals, like graduating seniors from the local high schools, and to change the banners for holidays such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Another thought she had in mind when developing the idea was the attention it would bring to downtown—and downtown businesses.