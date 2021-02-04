 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
“Hometown Heroes” banners coming soon to Downtown Enterprise
0 comments

“Hometown Heroes” banners coming soon to Downtown Enterprise

020421-ent-banners-p1

This template shows what the banners will look like and what information will need to be provided for each hero.

 MAIN STREET ENTERPRISE

Main Street Enterprise’s newest venture, “Hometown Heroes,” seeks to help entice people into spending more time downtown as well as celebrate our local heroes through the hanging of personalized banners.

The banners will be located on Main Street and College Street and will be displayed on the light poles throughout the year. In addition to our local veterans and military personnel, Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick also wants law enforcement, first responders, medical professionals and teachers to be represented as well.

“With everything going on in the world today, I think it is important to show support to the heroes in our community that serve the community all year long,” she said.

Eventually, the goal is to expand the banners to include other individuals, like graduating seniors from the local high schools, and to change the banners for holidays such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Another thought she had in mind when developing the idea was the attention it would bring to downtown—and downtown businesses.

“Another goal I have for this banner program is for it to encourage members of our community to come down and take pictures with the banners while they are on display,” Kendrick said “Hopefully it will bring some much needed foot traffic and support to our local businesses throughout downtown Enterprise as well.”

Due to the limited number of banner spaces, there is a limit of one banner per family, and 53 banners are currently available for purchase. Once the banners are taken down, they will be returned to the family. Proceeds from this program will be used to further the beautification efforts of Downtown Enterprise.

The deadline to reserve a banner is Wednesday, Feb. 10—or until all spaces are reserved—and the cost is $200. To have your hero represented, fill out the submission form on Main Street’s website, www.enterprisedowntown.org/hometown-heroes, along with a high resolution photo in a .png or .jpg format. Banners are sized at 24 inches by 48 inches.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash kills Coffee Co. man
News

Crash kills Coffee Co. man

A two vehicle crash early Friday morning seriously injured one person and left another dead, Alabama State Troopers said in a press release Fr…

“Coach, I got it”
News

“Coach, I got it”

Enterprise High School football defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy developed a special connection with LaZarieus “Laz” Leonard shortly after ar…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert